Community Trust & Investment Co Raised Its Tjx Cos (TJX) Stake by $4.00 Million; Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose While Corsair Capital Management LP Has Lifted Position

Community Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc (TJX) by 99.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Trust & Investment Co bought 75,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 151,252 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.05 million, up from 75,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $55.16. About 6.17 million shares traded or 6.71% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.04; 04/04/2018 – TJX Companies Raises Quarter Dividend to 39c; 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Confer; 17/05/2018 – Home Furn News: TJX Lays Off Hundreds of Employees in IT Restructuring; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Same-Store Sales Up 1%-2%; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Retailers that are expanding offer ‘experiences’; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q Adj EPS 87c-Adj EPS 89c; 08/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Park Hotels & Resorts, Steel Dynamics, Tenet Healthcare, The TJX Companies, VeriSig; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES TJX.N CFO – MODELING SECOND QUARTER CONSOLIDATED SALES OF ABOUT $9 BILLION – CONF CALL; 12/03/2018 TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $85 TARGET PRICE

Corsair Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 15.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp bought 5,708 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 43,308 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11M, up from 37,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $137.85. About 24.20M shares traded or 2.06% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – MACRON TO MEET ZUCKERBERG, MICROSOFT’S NADELLA, INTEL’S KRZANICH, IBM’S ROMETTY TO SET UP DIALOGUE, EXPECTS INVESTMENTS AND JOB ANNOUCEMENTS – ELYSEE; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS TERRY MYERSON TO LEAVE; 07/05/2018 – Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are “kind of a pure ‘greater fool theory’ type of investment,” Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said Monday on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.”; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Reorganizes to Fuel Cloud and A.I. Businesses; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Net $7.42B; 16/05/2018 – Regina Leader: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry will partner with Microsoft to provide a secure environment for Microsoft Office apps; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SURFACE REVENUE INCREASED 32% (UP 27% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 07/05/2018 – PagerDuty Helps Microsoft Azure and Visual Studio Customers Manage Incidents in Real Time and Migrate Confidently to the Cloud; 19/03/2018 – Merrill Corporation Launches Merrill DatasiteOne, the only SaaS Application for Due Diligence

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Com accumulated 1.13% or 81,624 shares. Greatmark Investment Partners holds 5.32% or 143,132 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.64% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3.23M shares. 204,396 were reported by Vestor Cap Ltd Liability Corp. 49,062 were reported by Zevenbergen Investments Ltd Liability Company. Bangor Financial Bank holds 0.61% or 27,649 shares in its portfolio. Truepoint Incorporated invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Junto Management Limited Partnership invested 2.98% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). James Invest invested 1.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Aull & Monroe Investment Mgmt Corp has invested 1.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lvm Capital Mngmt Mi has invested 5.39% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Alexandria owns 75,084 shares. Jackson Square Partners has 11.11M shares. Veritas Investment Mgmt (Uk) Limited holds 7.95% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 217,241 shares. 303,009 are held by Foyston Gordon Payne Inc.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Corsair Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.44 billion and $325.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 66,305 shares to 345,774 shares, valued at $17.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 58,681 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 304,650 shares, and cut its stake in Spx Corp (SPW).

Community Trust & Investment Co, which manages about $811.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 8,237 shares to 47,492 shares, valued at $18.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worldpay Inc Com by 88,677 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,436 shares, and cut its stake in Granite Construction Inc (NYSE:GVA).