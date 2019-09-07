Community Trust & Investment Co Raised Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Stake by $548,340; Metlife Com (MET) Stock Rose While Whittier Trust Co Upped Holding

Community Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) by 8.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Trust & Investment Co bought 7,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 94,395 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.19 million, up from 87,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $94.89. About 1.51M shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 30/04/2018 – ICE BENCHMARK NOW EU AUTHORISED BENCHMARK ADMINISTRATOR; 07/05/2018 – NYSE Owner ICE Is Said to Be Working on Bitcoin Trading Platform; 19/03/2018 – CBOE EDGA U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 03/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE APRIL BRENT ADV UP 5% Y/Y; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q EPS 79c; 19/03/2018 – Silicon Valley firm floats listings plan via ‘Flash Boys’ exchange; 04/04/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S. – DAILY TRADING LIMIT FOR ALL COTTON NO. 2 FUTURES CONTRACT DELIVERY MONTHS WILL REVERT TO 3 CENTS PER POUND (300 POINTS) ABOVE AND BELOW THE PRIOR DAY SETTLEMENT PRICE; 04/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – IN QTR, TOTAL FUTURES ADV UP 4% Y/Y; 29/05/2018 – ICE AGREES TO BUY TMC BONDS; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Bank of England expects big Libor switch to start in earnest

Whittier Trust Co increased its stake in Metlife Inc Com (MET) by 29.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co bought 13,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 59,829 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, up from 46,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Metlife Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $46.23. About 3.99M shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 18/04/2018 – MetLife’s Private Debt Deals Increase to Record $11.2 Billion; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S: LEGACY BUSINESS SALES LIKELY TO INCREASE FURTHER FOR NORTH AMERICAN LIFE INSURERS; 26/03/2018 – METLIFE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT – COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS & REAL ESTATE EQUITY ASSETS MANAGED WAS $76.4 BLN AT 2017 YR END, UP 9.1 PCT FROM PRIOR YR; 15/03/2018 – MetLife Recognized as a Top Company for Female Executives; 17/05/2018 – CFO Moves: Houzz, MetLife, SEC; 18/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management Reaches a Record $11.2 B in Private Debt Origination in 2017; 25/04/2018 – TRADING ACTIVITY LEGAL; COULD VIOLATE SPIRIT OF ETHICS RULES -GOVT ETHICS EXPERTS; 02/05/2018 – Lucens Group appoints former MetLife executive as President & Chief Operating Officer; 29/05/2018 – Molina Healthcare Elects Richard Zoretic to Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE’S GOULART SEES ACQUISITION OPPORTUNITIES OVER TIME

More notable recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “MetLife Investment Management Originates Record $7.7 Billion in Private Placement Debt For 1H 2019 – Business Wire” on August 14, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “MetLife Names Bill Pappas as Head of Global Technology and Operations – Business Wire” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “UDR and MetLife swap joint venture assets – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “MetLife Declares Third Quarter 2019 Preferred Stock Dividends – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did MetLife’s (NYSE:MET) Share Price Deserve to Gain 12%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 08, 2019.

More notable recent Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) news were published by: Wsj.com which released: “NYSE Owner Bets on Mortgage Digitization – The Wall Street Journal” on May 01, 2019, also Bloomberg.com with their article: “NYSE Owner to Offer Futures Paying Out in Bitcoin Next Month – Bloomberg” published on August 16, 2019, Reuters.com published: “NYSE-owner ICE warms to new challenger as profits rise – Reuters” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Worry About Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.’s (NYSE:ICE) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Wsj.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE Antennas Spark High-Speed Trader Backlash – The Wall Street Journal” with publication date: August 08, 2019.