Community Trust & Investment Co Has Raised Stake in Cvs Health (CVS); Meritage Portfolio Management Has Cut Its Alliancebernstein Holding LP (AB) Position as Share Value Rose

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its stake in Alliancebernstein Holding Lp (AB) by 54.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management sold 68,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.13% . The institutional investor held 57,649 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67M, down from 126,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Alliancebernstein Holding Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $28.65. About 66,844 shares traded. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) has declined 0.92% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AB News: 02/05/2018 – WSMV News4 Nashville: BREAKING: Global asset management firm AllianceBernstein investing in $70M headquarters in Nashville…; 26/03/2018 – AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund RELEASES MONTHLY PORTFOLIO UPDATE; 26/04/2018 – ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING LP QTRLY AB HOLDING DILUTED ADJ EPU $0.73; 01/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 16/05/2018 – Edwards Life Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 30/05/2018 – Citizens Financial at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Citizens Financial at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 30/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 26/04/2018 – AllianceBernstein Holding 1Q Net $58.3M; 29/05/2018 – HP Enterprise at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

Community Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 61.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Trust & Investment Co bought 92,908 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 244,727 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.20 million, up from 151,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $61.96. About 1.26M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Analysts await AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.63 EPS, down 8.70% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.69 per share. AB’s profit will be $60.82 million for 11.37 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Meritage Portfolio Management, which manages about $1.31B and $986.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P Bank Etf (KBE) by 14,506 shares to 249,077 shares, valued at $10.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hubbell Inc by 16,489 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,315 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Reit Etf (VNQ).

