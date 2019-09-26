Community Trust & Investment Co Boosted Its Tjx Cos (TJX) Position; Martin Currie LTD Has Trimmed Its Air Prods & Chems (APD) Stake

Community Trust & Investment Co increased Tjx Cos Inc (TJX) stake by 74.97% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Community Trust & Investment Co acquired 113,399 shares as Tjx Cos Inc (TJX)’s stock rose 1.15%. The Community Trust & Investment Co holds 264,651 shares with $13.99M value, up from 151,252 last quarter. Tjx Cos Inc now has $67.12B valuation. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $55.52. About 3.32M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY MARMAXX SALES $5,381 MLN VS $4,967 MLN; 13/03/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $85 TARGET PRICE; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES SAYS IS EXPECTING SUBSTANTIAL CASH BENEFIT FROM RECENT CHANGES IN U.S. FEDERAL TAX LAW; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q Adj EPS 87c-Adj EPS 89c; 22/05/2018 – TJX same-store sales top estimates; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of The TJX Companies, Inc. Investors (TJX); 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q Net $716.4M; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $4.84 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/03/2018 TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $85 TARGET PRICE; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q Adj EPS 96c

Martin Currie Ltd decreased Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) stake by 40.4% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Martin Currie Ltd sold 39,656 shares as Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD)’s stock rose 12.92%. The Martin Currie Ltd holds 58,495 shares with $13.24M value, down from 98,151 last quarter. Air Prods & Chems Inc now has $48.62B valuation. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $220.63. About 556,504 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 28/03/2018 – Air Products: Technology Center to Be Fully Operational in 2019; 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-class Engineering Centre in Pune; 28/03/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi Participates in CEO Forum with Saudi Crown Prince; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at Chi; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Adj EPS $1.71; 16/05/2018 – Air Products Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Air Products Named a 2018 DiversityInc Noteworthy Company; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hy; 24/04/2018 – AIRBUS CEO: NEXT FIGHTER PLATFORM WILL BE RANGE OF AIR-PRODUCTS; 16/05/2018 – Alternet Systems to Introduce ReVolt Electric Motorcycles Through $10 Billion Pop-Up Shop Industry

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.29 EPS, up 14.50% or $0.29 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $504.61 million for 24.09 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual EPS reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 40 investors sold APD shares while 312 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 184.28 million shares or 1.85% less from 187.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 4,013 were reported by Gam Hldg Ag. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0.04% or 37,139 shares in its portfolio. Davis R M stated it has 3,999 shares. Huntington Bank & Trust holds 0.07% or 19,671 shares in its portfolio. Hanson & Doremus Inv holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 895 shares. Cap Incorporated Ca accumulated 1,194 shares. 8 are owned by Winch Advisory Limited Liability. Moreover, First Trust Advisors Ltd Partnership has 0.22% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Fruth Invest Management owns 23,980 shares or 2.17% of their US portfolio. Forbes J M And Llp reported 3,160 shares. Earnest Limited holds 95 shares. 1,992 are owned by Checchi Advisers Ltd Liability Corp. First Personal Financial Svcs, a North Carolina-based fund reported 605 shares. Hyman Charles D owns 62,898 shares for 1.49% of their portfolio. Choate Advsrs holds 2,206 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Goes Ex-Dividend In 3 Days – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Air Products Advances Gasification Growth Strategy Via New Syngas Project with Debang Group in Jiangsu Province, China – PRNewswire” published on September 09, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Air Products Holds Construction Celebration and Ceremonial Groundbreaking for New Global Headquarters – PRNewswire” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Weyerhaeuser, Western Digital and Air Products & Chemicals – Investorplace.com” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Air Products \u0026 Chemicals (NYSE:APD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Air Products \u0026 Chemicals has $25200 highest and $18200 lowest target. $226.50’s average target is 2.66% above currents $220.63 stock price. Air Products \u0026 Chemicals had 14 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by BMO Capital Markets. Credit Suisse maintained Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) on Friday, April 12 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Monday, August 12. The firm has “Hold” rating by HSBC given on Thursday, August 1. Morgan Stanley maintained Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) rating on Monday, August 12. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $23000 target.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $4.54 million activity. On Friday, July 26 the insider Ghasemi Seifi bought $4.54M.

Martin Currie Ltd increased Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) stake by 63,516 shares to 2.83 million valued at $110.90 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) stake by 32,487 shares and now owns 1.10 million shares. Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 50 investors sold TJX shares while 360 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.36% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hightower Advisors accumulated 0.11% or 363,034 shares. 173,660 are held by Rock Point Limited. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 208,769 shares. Twin Cap Mngmt owns 17,666 shares. Hemenway Tru Ltd Llc invested in 0.13% or 15,434 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.01% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Alta Mngmt Limited Liability reported 939,097 shares or 2.77% of all its holdings. Telemus Ltd Liability Co holds 0.47% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 104,612 shares. Bessemer Gp owns 137,668 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt Inc invested 0.92% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca owns 20,295 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. 2.61 million are owned by Stifel Financial Corporation. Boltwood Cap has invested 0.5% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Atlanta Cap Mgmt L L C accumulated 0.7% or 2.94M shares. Glenview Bank Dept stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Community Trust & Investment Co decreased Broadcom Inc Com stake by 1,358 shares to 56,086 valued at $16.14 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Worldpay Inc Com stake by 3,683 shares and now owns 69,753 shares. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. TJX Companies has $60 highest and $5500 lowest target. $58.75’s average target is 5.82% above currents $55.52 stock price. TJX Companies had 9 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Tuesday, September 17. Nomura maintained The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy” rating. The company was upgraded on Friday, August 16 by Loop Capital.

More notable recent The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “TJX spends $120M on acquiring new office – Boston Business Journal” on September 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “UBS throws in the towel on bear TJX call – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “The TJX Companies, Inc. Announces Quarterly Common Stock Dividend – Business Wire” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Stocks Warren Buffett Would Love – Motley Fool” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “BBBY Stock Is Very Risky, but Still a Buy Below $10 – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 24, 2019.