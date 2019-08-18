Community Trust & Investment Co Stake In Tjx Cos (TJX) Was Has Upped; Marathon Capital Management Holds Stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)

Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 350.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Capital Management bought 46,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 59,873 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, up from 13,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Capital Management who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $25.16. About 2.77 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Community Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc (TJX) by 99.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Trust & Investment Co bought 75,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 151,252 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.05M, up from 75,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.32B market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $51.39. About 8.73M shares traded or 41.71% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $119,640 activity.

Marathon Capital Management, which manages about $223.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 256,175 shares to 22,375 shares, valued at $121,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Mgmt Limited stated it has 0.35% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested 0.06% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 79,368 shares. Moreover, Sfe Counsel has 2.41% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Paw holds 25,000 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. The California-based Eqis Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Family Management reported 67,608 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. Montag A And Associate has 130,063 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Comerica Bancorporation stated it has 241,260 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Reinhart Ptnrs invested in 965,719 shares or 2.38% of the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors Limited holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 9,222 shares. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 0.16% or 14,967 shares. Proshare Limited Com has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Blb&B Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 33,848 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Windward Ca reported 86,096 shares.

Community Trust & Investment Co, which manages about $811.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 5,022 shares to 358,303 shares, valued at $22.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Community Tr Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 43,957 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.74M shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt Corp holds 1.17 million shares. At Bancshares has invested 0.17% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Cleararc Capital Inc reported 30,020 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian Bankshares has 0.28% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 99,189 shares. 1.28M are owned by Hsbc Holding Plc. Hilltop holds 19,357 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Ci Invests accumulated 0.02% or 73,400 shares. Donaldson Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.51% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Oakbrook Ltd Liability invested in 15,300 shares. Proffitt And Goodson has invested 0% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). First Quadrant LP Ca reported 59,075 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. New Mexico-based Thornburg Invest Mgmt has invested 0.2% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Kcm Inv Advsr Limited Liability Company accumulated 8,685 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Lc invested in 273,209 shares.