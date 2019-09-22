Community Trust & Investment Co Holds Holding in Tjx Cos (TJX); Leidos Hldgs (LDOS) Shareholder Proffitt & Goodson Has Decreased Its Position by $492,012

Proffitt & Goodson Inc decreased its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (LDOS) by 23.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc sold 6,228 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The institutional investor held 20,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.61M, down from 26,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Leidos Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $86.33. About 3.70 million shares traded or 115.58% up from the average. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 21.50% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 05/03/2018 – General Services Administration Awards Leidos Contract to Support U.S. Army’s C4ISR Prototyping Operations; 26/03/2018 – U.S. Army Awards Leidos Munitions Services Contract; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Had $215M in Cash and Cash Equivalents and $3.1B of Debt at March 30; 11/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Declares Dividend of 32c; 05/03/2018 MFS New Discovery Fund Adds CACI, Exits Leidos; 15/05/2018 – Leidos Named ‘Best for Vets’ Employer by Military Times; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q EPS 66c; 20/04/2018 – New home, but same worries, as NATO moves into glass and steel HQ; 14/03/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC – CONTRACT HAS TWO-YEAR BASE PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE, TWO ONE-YEAR OPTIONS, AND POTENTIAL VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $472 MLN; 07/05/2018 – LEIDOS GETS $250M TASK ORDERS 5 YR CONTRACT FROM NGA

Community Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc (TJX) by 74.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Trust & Investment Co bought 113,399 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 264,651 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.99 million, up from 151,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $54.81. About 8.73M shares traded or 44.91% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX SEES 2Q EPS $1.02 TO $1.04, EST. $1.10; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.04; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 EPS $4.75-EPS $4.83; 13/03/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $85 TARGET PRICE; 19/04/2018 – DJ TJX Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TJX); 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Adj EPS $4.04-Adj EPS $4.10; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – QTRLY SHR $1.13; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – PLAN TO INCREASE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM, WITH APPROXIMATELY $2.5 TO $3.0 BLN OF REPURCHASES PLANNED FOR FISCAL 2019; 04/04/2018 – TJX Companies Plans to Increase Share Buyback Program, With About $2.5 Billion to $3 Billion of Repurchases Planned for Fiscal 2019; 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Confer

Proffitt & Goodson Inc, which manages about $273.50M and $404.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 11,764 shares to 11,808 shares, valued at $675,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GMM) by 9,451 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,311 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGSH).

More notable recent Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Leidos Stock Jumped Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Leidos Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:LDOS) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 15, 2019. More interesting news about Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Leidos inks $445M Air Force IT contract – Washington Business Journal” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Analysts await Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 4.39% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.14 per share. LDOS’s profit will be $171.13M for 18.14 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by Leidos Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.59% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold LDOS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 103.56 million shares or 1.26% less from 104.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Natl Pension has 0% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) for 2,335 shares. Pictet Asset Ltd has invested 0.03% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has invested 0.01% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 42,648 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 35,059 shares. Dowling Yahnke Ltd Liability Corporation reported 38,414 shares stake. Ironwood Fin Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Csat Inv Advisory Lp reported 0.01% stake. First LP invested 0.1% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Ruffer Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.01% or 5,300 shares in its portfolio. Westwood Holdings Gp Inc reported 3,165 shares. 5,220 are owned by Virtu Fin Limited. Pnc Financial Service Grp Inc Incorporated Inc has 50,956 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman And has 0% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) for 1,650 shares. Braun Stacey Inc, New York-based fund reported 181,063 shares.

More notable recent The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “UBS Upgrades The TJX Companies (TJX) to Neutral – StreetInsider.com” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “UBS throws in the towel on bear TJX call – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Fool.com published: “Ross Stores Outperformed TJX Last Quarter – The Motley Fool” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “The TJX Companies, Inc. Announces Quarterly Common Stock Dividend – Business Wire” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks Warren Buffett Would Love – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 50 investors sold TJX shares while 360 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.36% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Budros Ruhlin Roe has 1.07% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 14,905 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Ltd reported 0.46% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Geode Capital Limited Liability Com reported 16.55M shares. Blackrock holds 91.06 million shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 194,166 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Moreover, Advisor Ptnrs Ltd has 0.26% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 40,639 shares. 6,682 were reported by Accuvest Glob Advisors. Beacon has 45,854 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Ramsay Stattman Vela And Price Inc stated it has 10,932 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 20,673 shares. Torch Wealth Ltd Company holds 32,928 shares. Atwood & Palmer Incorporated has 3,666 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Town & Country Bank & Trust & Tru Com Dba First Bankers Tru Com invested in 47,195 shares or 1.15% of the stock. Natl Pension holds 0.25% or 1.42 million shares. Marathon Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.78% or 1.14 million shares.