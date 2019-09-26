Community Trust & Investment Co Has Upped Its Stake in Activision Blizzard (ATVI) by $6.63 Million as Valuation Rose; Laurion Capital Management LP Position in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) Has Trimmed by $5.94 Million

Community Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 84.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Trust & Investment Co bought 141,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 307,503 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.51M, up from 166,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $54.94. About 4.74M shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – An Activision spokesperson said Dow Jones released the information early, and the news wire confirmed to CNBC it did “inadvertently” break an embargo on the news; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard shares dive in wild ride following early release of incorrect earnings; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BOOSTS CY 2018 REV. & EPS OUTLOOK; 22/05/2018 – Hasbro Joins Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch® in the Fight for the Future as Master Toy Licensee; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard shares dive in wild ride following early release of earnings; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC SEES CY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.46; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION CEO SAYS FORNITE GAME IS EXPANDING GAMING MARKET; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Activision Blizzard To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 09/04/2018 – Get Ready for BlizzCon® 2018; 08/05/2018 – Destiny 2 Expansion Il: Warmind Brings New Gear, Endgame Content, and Activities to Players

Laurion Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp sold 594,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The hedge fund held 6,000 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61,000, down from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.2. About 20.02M shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 25/04/2018 – BEIJING-FORD’S FLEET SAYS FORD DOES NOT PLAN TO INCREASE EXPORTS TO CHINA FROM U.S. IF DUTIES ON IMPORTED CARS LOWERED; 11/05/2018 – FORD SHUT TRUCK PLANTS IN MICHIGAN, MISSOURI AND KENTUCKY THIS WEEK BECAUSE OF PARTS SHORTAGES CAUSED BY SUPPLIER FIRE; 11/04/2018 – FORD’S F.N LINCOLN BRAND PLANS TO BUILD FIVE NEW VEHICLES IN CHINA BY 2022; 10/03/2018 – Montreal Gazette: Sources say Doug Ford has won Ontario PC leadership, but official announcement still delayed; 18/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ford & Ford Credit IDRs at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 17/04/2018 – FORD EURO 20 MARCH CAR SALES FALL 12.4%; 19/03/2018 – U.S. SILICA HOLDINGS – TO SELL THREE TRANSLOADS LOCATED IN PERMIAN, EAGLE FORD AND APPALACHIAN BASINS TO CIG LOGISTICS; 05/03/2018 – The automaker is retooling the plant for the reintroduction of the Ford Ranger and Bronco models; 08/05/2018 – Propel Insurance Partners with Flexpoint Ford to Accelerate Growth and Support Strategic Acquisitions; 19/03/2018 – KKR & Co: Closed on Acquisition of Cabot Oil Eagle Ford Assets for $765M

Community Trust & Investment Co, which manages about $812.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc Com by 1,358 shares to 56,086 shares, valued at $16.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 3,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,080 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

More notable recent Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Examining The VanEck Esports ETF And Its 30% Surge This Year – Benzinga” on September 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on April 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should Investors Feel About Activision Blizzard, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ATVI) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Activision Blizzard Stock Plunged 26% in 2018 – Nasdaq” published on January 10, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Beware the Rally in Activision Blizzard Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 58 investors sold ATVI shares while 188 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 643.56 million shares or 0.12% less from 644.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 0% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 905,884 shares. Moreover, Amer National Registered Advisor has 0.5% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Com has invested 0% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Moreover, Harvey Ptnrs Ltd Company has 2.93% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 45,000 shares. Cibc Ww invested in 0.28% or 767,980 shares. Laurion Cap Mngmt LP holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 53,569 shares. Boston Partners stated it has 3.71M shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Moreover, Holderness has 0.12% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.09% or 858,992 shares in its portfolio. Valley National Advisers reported 319 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt holds 0.09% or 3.30M shares. Thompson Inv Inc holds 31,222 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Aviva Public Ltd Liability Co has 279,975 shares. High Pointe Capital Mngmt reported 32,820 shares. Thornburg holds 1.07% or 2.37M shares.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $8.29 million activity. 840,962 shares valued at $8.00 million were bought by FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR on Thursday, August 1. THORNTON JOHN L had bought 10,200 shares worth $100,038 on Thursday, May 23.

Laurion Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.98B and $10.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 122,000 shares to 829,900 shares, valued at $164.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 57,124 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,824 shares, and has risen its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (Call) (NYSE:BUD).

More notable recent Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Battle over U.S. vehicle emissions standards – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Surprising Junk Rating Will Have Little Impact on Ford Stock – Investorplace.com” published on September 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ford: Don’t Fear The Future – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why the UAW Hasn’t Given Up Its General Motors Strike – The Motley Fool” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ford’s electrifying truck plans – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.20, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 59 investors sold F shares while 240 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 1.89 billion shares or 2.91% more from 1.83 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc World Mkts Corp invested in 0.05% or 681,002 shares. Parametric Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation reported 12.72M shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania-based Lincoln Corp has invested 0.02% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Naples Glob Advsrs Ltd Liability Com reported 18,300 shares stake. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 2.63M shares. Maverick Limited, a Texas-based fund reported 1.16M shares. Advisory Service has 21,616 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Allstate Corporation has 0.06% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 325,064 shares. Advisor Partners has 0.05% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 42,407 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Corp holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 110,696 shares. Dumont And Blake Inv Advsr Ltd holds 11,289 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Kbc Grp Inc Incorporated Nv, a Belgium-based fund reported 1.27 million shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 663,873 shares. Franklin Resource reported 60.75 million shares. Architects owns 0.01% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 6,154 shares.