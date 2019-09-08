Community Trust & Investment Co Upped Tjx Cos (TJX) Holding; Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Holder Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Has Cut Its Position by $21.36 Million as Valuation Rose

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 34.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd sold 281,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 532,745 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.56M, down from 813,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $94.89. About 1.51 million shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 14/03/2018 – U.S. regulator approves pilot program to cut exchange fees, rebates; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange to Buy TMC Bonds for $685 Million; 27/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Marketing and Communications Leadership as Kelly Loeffler Prepares to Depart at the End of; 04/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – IN QTR, TOTAL COMMODITIES ADV UP 4% Y/Y; 19/03/2018 – CBOE BZX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 22/05/2018 – Farley Expect to Remain Part-Time ICE Employe Until Feb. 22, 2019; 19/03/2018 – ICE REPORTS TRANSITION OF CREDIT DEFAULT SWAP OPEN INTEREST; 04/04/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S. – THE 3 CENTS LIMIT IS EFFECTIVE START OF TRADING THURSDAY, APRIL 5; 06/03/2018 – CBOE Rules: Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (Order Under Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933, Granting a Waiver from Being a; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange: Promotions of Cunningham and Tuttle Are Effective as of May 25

Community Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc (TJX) by 99.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Trust & Investment Co bought 75,489 shares as the company's stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 151,252 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.05 million, up from 75,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $56.14. About 4.57M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

