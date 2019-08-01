Community Trust & Investment Co Has Cut Its Position in Citigroup (C) as Stock Rose; Hbk Sorce Advisory Has Upped Its Stake in Starbucks (SBUX) as Market Valuation Rose

Community Trust & Investment Co decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 1.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Trust & Investment Co sold 5,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 358,303 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.29M, down from 363,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $160.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $71.16. About 13.09M shares traded or 1.10% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – QTRLY CITIGROUP TOTAL REVENUE $18.87 BLN, UP 3 PCT; 18/04/2018 – Trade war would be ‘end of global recovery,’ says Citigroup economist; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – QTRLY GCB REVENUES OF $8.4 BLN INCREASED 7%; 05/04/2018 – J M SMUCKER CO SJM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $155 FROM $146; 08/05/2018 – Activist investor ValueAct gives all-clear signal on banks with $1.2 billion Citi stake; 12/04/2018 – Octo Telematics IPO on hold as Russian shareholder hit by sanctions; 09/04/2018 – TIMELINE-Deutsche Bank’s 30 years of twists and turns; 13/03/2018 – Citi First Quarter 2018 Earnings Review; 15/03/2018 – Citi rolled out a service that allows customers to check certain information through Facebook, the American banking giant told CNBC; 01/05/2018 – Daniel Taub: Essential Properties Realty Trust has hired Citigroup Inc. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. to explore an initial

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 128.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc bought 4,638 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 8,237 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $612,000, up from 3,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $94.69. About 9.91M shares traded or 27.36% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 17/04/2018 – Statement from Starbucks and Attorney Stewart Cohen from Cohen, Placitella & Roth; 24/05/2018 – Starbucks Opened Its Bathrooms to Everyone, and Some People Are Worried; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks COO Rosalind Gates Brewer to Deliver Commencement Address to the Spelman College Class of 2018; 03/05/2018 – Starbucks COO: Philly arrest video alarming, but not hurting hiring efforts; 07/05/2018 – Nestle: Starbucks Will Get Upfront Cash Payment of $7.15B; 23/03/2018 – Starbucks’ (SBUX) 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders Conference (Transcript); 04/05/2018 – Nestle is close to a deal with Starbucks on its grocery business; 08/05/2018 – GOOGLE SAYS CAN MAKE DINNER, HAIRCUT RESERVATIONS BY VIRTUAL ASSISTANT CALLING BUSINESSES – CONFERENCE; 11/05/2018 – Nestlé agrees $7.2bn tie-up to sell Starbucks products; 19/04/2018 – Philly OEM: Mayor’s Statement on the Starbucks Incident

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Asset Management has 0.16% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 10,381 shares. Ghp Inv holds 7,167 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Federated Inc Pa holds 0.01% or 39,427 shares in its portfolio. First Long Island Ltd Liability Company accumulated 427,558 shares or 4.11% of the stock. State Street Corporation owns 53.44M shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Btr, a California-based fund reported 6,745 shares. 9,523 are owned by Burney. Spears Abacus Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.2% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Markel Corp owns 461,618 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Halsey Associate Ct holds 2.84% or 232,532 shares in its portfolio. Advsrs Asset Mgmt has invested 0.31% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). River Road Asset Mngmt Lc holds 636,108 shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Limited Co invested 3.42% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 12,825 are owned by Godshalk Welsh Cap Management. Tci Wealth accumulated 8,419 shares.

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4,999 shares to 3,665 shares, valued at $346,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ssga Active Etf Tr (RLY) by 187,307 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 320,076 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $26.98 million activity. CULVER JOHN sold 169,096 shares worth $11.64M.

Community Trust & Investment Co, which manages about $811.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 75,489 shares to 151,252 shares, valued at $8.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savant stated it has 13,127 shares. Cetera Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.06% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 18,926 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt holds 0.1% or 10,292 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldgs accumulated 0.04% or 70,603 shares. Basswood Capital Mngmt Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 278,969 shares. State Teachers Retirement invested 0.59% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Highstreet Asset has 8,400 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Amer Registered Invest Advisor reported 0.5% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.33% or 297,208 shares. Central Bancorporation Communication has 520 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Washington Retail Bank invested 0.15% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). The Massachusetts-based Putnam Invs Limited Liability Co has invested 1.36% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Prudential Inc, New Jersey-based fund reported 6.55M shares. Strs Ohio invested in 2.52M shares. Mercer Capital Advisers, a New Jersey-based fund reported 8,641 shares.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50B for 8.94 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.