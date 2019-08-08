Community Trust & Investment Co Lowered Position in Boeing Co (BA) as Share Value Declined; Gtt Communications (GTT) Share Value Declined While Spruce House Investment Management Lifted Holding by $50.15 Million

Spruce House Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 13.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spruce House Investment Management Llc bought 1.48 million shares as the company’s stock declined 70.44% . The institutional investor held 12.38 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $429.41M, up from 10.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spruce House Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $345.88 million market cap company. The stock decreased 46.87% or $5.32 during the last trading session, reaching $6.03. About 7.73M shares traded or 1187.02% up from the average. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 72.37% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 16/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns GTT Communications, Inc. First-Time ‘B’ IDR; Outlook Stable; 30/05/2018 – REG-GTT: Main terms and conditions of the share buy-back programme; 17/05/2018 – REG-GTT: GTT’s 2018 combined shareholders’ annual general meeting summary; 10/04/2018 – GTT Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – CONFIRMS 2018 OBJECTIVES; 21/03/2018 – GTT: GTT NOTIFIED FOR THE DESIGN OF LNG TANKS OF TWO NEW LNG CARRIERS; 07/03/2018 GTT REPORTS END OF TEST PHASE OF NEW LNG BRICK TECH; 12/03/2018 – GTT SAYS BANK STREET GROUP LLC SERVED AS ADVISER TO ACCELERATED CONNECTIONS ON THIS TRANSACTION; 03/05/2018 – GTT Communications 1Q Loss $30.7M; 26/03/2018 – GTT Communications: Aleph and Crestview Are Significant Hldrs of Interoute

Community Trust & Investment Co decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 14.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Trust & Investment Co sold 8,237 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 47,492 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.11 million, down from 55,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $7.02 during the last trading session, reaching $336.35. About 3.20M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/03/2018 – Muilenburg downplayed concerns of a backlash from China, which has ordered thousands of jets. Boeing plans to open a new aircraft completion plant in China; 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO SAYS BUSINESS JET DEMAND IS “FINALLY COMING OUT OF THE WOODS,” SHOWING IMPROVEMENT BUT NOT GREAT; 23/03/2018 – BOEING, ALL NIPPON FINALIZE ORDER FOR TWO 777 FREIGHTERS; 25/04/2018 – BOEING MAKING PROGRESS ON PLANS FOR NEW MID-RANGE JETLINER; 16/03/2018 – BOEING BOARD ELECTS CALHOUN LEAD DIRECTOR, EFFECTIVE APRIL 30TH; 21/03/2018 – Boeing Delivers First 737 MAX 9; 06/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Airbus fights to defend A330 as order decisions loom; 23/03/2018 – Boeing: All Nippon Airways Placed New Order for Two 777 Freighters Valued at $678M; 16/03/2018 – Boeing: Duberstein to Serve Additional Year From 2018 to 2019 to Aid in Transition; 13/04/2018 – Russia could stop exporting titanium to Boeing in retaliation to Trump sanctions

Community Trust & Investment Co, which manages about $811.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Utilities Select Sector Spdrr (XLU) by 132,519 shares to 197,972 shares, valued at $11.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $9.92 million activity. $3.49 million worth of stock was sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. Another trade for 12,637 shares valued at $5.03 million was sold by McAllister Kevin G. 2,916 shares valued at $1.20M were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13. Smith Gregory D sold $7.83M worth of stock or 19,500 shares.