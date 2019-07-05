Community Trust & Investment Co Has Decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding; Graftech International LTD. (EAF) SI Increased By 10.94%

Graftech International LTD. (NYSE:EAF) had an increase of 10.94% in short interest. EAF’s SI was 10.66M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 10.94% from 9.61 million shares previously. With 1.40M avg volume, 8 days are for Graftech International LTD. (NYSE:EAF)’s short sellers to cover EAF’s short positions. The SI to Graftech International LTD.’s float is 17.46%. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.53. About 456,263 shares traded. GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) has declined 37.37% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EAF News: 07/05/2018 – GrafTech International 1Q EPS 74c; 23/04/2018 GRAFTECH ANNOUNCES THE CLOSING OF ITS INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING; 07/05/2018 – GrafTech International 1Q Adjusted EBITDA From Continuing Ops $310.34M; 26/04/2018 – GrafTech Announces Partial Exercise of Overallotment Option in Initial Public Offering; 07/05/2018 – GrafTech International 1Q EBITDA From Continuing Ops $304.77M; 07/05/2018 – GrafTech International 1Q Net $223.7M

Community Trust & Investment Co decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 1.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Community Trust & Investment Co sold 4,096 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 6.61%. The Community Trust & Investment Co holds 339,191 shares with $34.34M value, down from 343,287 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $365.99 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $112.82. About 6.62 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $166; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CFO LAKE SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL WITH MEDIA; 29/03/2018 – US shale pumping will see oil prices slide back to $50, JP Morgan analyst predicts; 14/05/2018 – PTC Inc. Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan profit just below estimates on weak investment banking; 16/05/2018 – SS&C Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL LTD SAYS J.P. MORGAN, CREDIT SUISSE, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 04/04/2018 – RANDGOLD RESOURCES LTD GOLD.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $101; 08/03/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference; 05/04/2018 – Dimon in Annual Letter Says JPM Can Grow Almost Anywhere (Video)

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, makes, and sells synthetic and natural graphite and carbon based products worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.34 billion. It offers graphite electrodes, which are components of the conductive power systems used to produce steel and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes. It has a 4.11 P/E ratio. The firm sells its products primarily through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.55 EPS, up 11.35% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.29 per share. JPM’s profit will be $8.27 billion for 11.06 P/E if the $2.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.65 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. JPMorgan Chase had 16 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, January 16 with “Market Perform”. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Wells Fargo. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, January 8 by Jefferies. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, February 27. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, February 28. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, April 15. Morgan Stanley maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) rating on Tuesday, January 8. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $124 target.

