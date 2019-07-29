Community Trust & Investment Co Maintains Position in Intercontinental Exchange (ICE); Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Market Valuation Rose While Roundview Capital Has Boosted by $353,923 Its Position

Community Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) by 8.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Trust & Investment Co bought 7,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,395 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.19M, up from 87,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.52 billion market cap company. It closed at $89.59 lastly. It is down 12.40% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 04/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – IN QTR, TOTAL FUTURES ADV UP 4% Y/Y; 19/04/2018 – DJ Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICE); 29/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Releases 2018 Corporate Responsibility Report; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ BX DECLARES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 04/04/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S. – THE 3 CENTS LIMIT IS EFFECTIVE START OF TRADING THURSDAY, APRIL 5; 22/03/2018 – China’s oil futures: frazzle or dazzle for foreign traders?; 09/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange CEO Says Atlanta Has Become a Tech-Centric City (Video); 03/05/2018 – ICE 1Q ADJ EPS 90C, EST. 88C; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ BX REVOKES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 29/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – DEAL FOR FOR $685 MLN IN CASH

Roundview Capital Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 23.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc bought 1,853 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,819 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89M, up from 7,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $222.14. About 2.30M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – EXCLUSIVE: NASCAR owners explore sale; 06/04/2018 – ISS recommends against Goldman pay plan, worried on costs; 18/05/2018 – SOLOMON IS LIKELY TO BE NAMED CEO OF GOLDMAN BY YEAR-END: NYT; 13/04/2018 – IQVIA HOLDINGS INC IQV.N : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO AMERICA’S BUY LIST; 19/03/2018 – “Growth outperformance has not historically signaled subsequent value outperformance,” Goldman’s David Kostin wrote; 23/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS TO MOVE BANKER MAKAREM FROM DUBAI TO NEW YORK; 13/03/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales +0.6% In Mar 10 Wk; 03/04/2018 – Goldman Hires JPMorgan’s Hari Moorthy As Partner Overseeing New Effort; 22/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS GS.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $330 FROM $320; 12/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS: HARVEY M. SCHWARTZ TO RETIRE FROM GOLDMAN SACHS,

Roundview Capital Llc, which manages about $323.08M and $420.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 59,196 shares to 125,341 shares, valued at $3.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Calamos Wealth Ltd Co holds 21,568 shares. Advisor Partners Llc reported 11,913 shares. Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa has invested 0.98% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Wharton Business Grp Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.66% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Okumus Fund Mngmt accumulated 678,207 shares. James Investment Incorporated has 0.07% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Lincoln Natl Corp holds 0.02% or 3,065 shares. Diversified, a Tennessee-based fund reported 6,795 shares. B Riley Wealth Mgmt Inc reported 2,236 shares. Stanley has 1.21% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 1.13M shares. Ipg Investment Advsrs Limited Com accumulated 4,420 shares. Moreover, State Common Retirement Fund has 0.27% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 1.09M shares. Horizon Invests Ltd Llc holds 1,363 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Linscomb And Williams holds 1,143 shares.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” on July 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Another Winning Quarter Takes Einhorn to 17.4% Year to Date – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Netflix, WWE And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From July 24 – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Monday – Yahoo Finance” published on July 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Morgan Stanley: Brace For More Underperformance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 22,616 are held by Cohen Lawrence B. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement Sys has 0.15% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). 16,480 are held by Sumitomo Life Insur. Chesley Taft & Assocs Ltd reported 91,816 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 36,815 shares. Kelly Lawrence W & Associate Ca accumulated 237,996 shares. Vanguard Gp stated it has 42.70M shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Natl Asset reported 0.03% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Bankshares Of Nova Scotia stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Asset Mngmt One Limited reported 295,503 shares stake. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.07% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 389,372 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System accumulated 0.04% or 33,236 shares. New York-based Focused Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Cognios Capital Ltd Co, a Kansas-based fund reported 30,395 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas invested in 154,490 shares.