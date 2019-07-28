Community Trust & Investment Co Has Decreased Position in Boeing Co (BA) as Market Valuation Declined; Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holder State Of Wisconsin Investment Board Has Decreased Its Holding by $4.30 Million

Community Trust & Investment Co decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 14.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Trust & Investment Co sold 8,237 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 47,492 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.11M, down from 55,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $345. About 4.36 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT; 17/05/2018 – Russia moves to sell jets to Iran after Trump exit from nuclear deal sinks Boeing’s deals; 30/05/2018 – Dubai Aerospace says sold 16 aircraft worth $900 mln; 06/03/2018 – Ryanair to use “pretty much all” of Boeing 737 buying options; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Company: 1st Quarter Results; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER: BOEING INTEREST SHOWS SMALL COMMERCIAL JETS IMPORTANCE; 23/03/2018 – Boeing, All Nippon Airways Finalize Order for Two 777 Freighters; 15/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN BOEING 717S ‘PERFECTLY SUITED’ FOR ISLAND FLIGHTS: CFO; 01/05/2018 – Qantas Orders Six More Boeing Dreamliners for International Fleet; 11/04/2018 – Boeing joins $37 million investment in British rocket start-up Reaction Engines

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 5.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board sold 22,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 412,704 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.24 million, down from 435,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $222.14. About 2.29M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 23/05/2018 – Halozyme at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 29/03/2018 – ZOOPLUS: GOLDMAN VTG RIGHTS THROUGH DERIVS ROSE TO 7.34% MAR 23; 13/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs and Boeing have been responsible for all but a few points in the Dow gains this year; 27/03/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales +4.3% In Mar 24 Wk; 16/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Says Emerging Markets Now Look Like Rich Countries; 04/05/2018 – Amkor Technology Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 10; 12/03/2018 – The Cable – Markets, Goldman Sachs & U.S. Treasury Auctions; 12/03/2018 – Goldman exec eyed as possible CEO is leaving; 22/05/2018 – CORRECTED-EXCLUSIVE-Citadel Securities ups ETF game as part of growth push; 14/05/2018 – Venator Materials at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. On Friday, February 8 McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 12,637 shares. $3.49 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. Shares for $1.20M were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold 26,557 shares worth $10.50 million.

Community Trust & Investment Co, which manages about $811.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 75,489 shares to 151,252 shares, valued at $8.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “737 MAX Top Of Mind As Boeing Q2 Nears, While F-35 In Focus For Lockheed – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Flyadeal ditches 737 Max for A320 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Budget Deal, Earnings Strength From Lockheed, CocaCola, United Technologies Lift Spirits – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Another 737 MAX hearing on Capitol Hill – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “In The Thick Of It: Bank Results Highlight Morning, With NFLX At Center Screen Late – Benzinga” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tompkins Fincl Corp owns 1,633 shares. Jackson Square Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation holds 54,528 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company holds 0.14% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 10,937 shares. Renaissance Group Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.17% stake. First Savings Bank Of Omaha has 3,077 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Jane Street Llc holds 259,473 shares. Orleans Capital Management La has invested 2.19% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Kwmg Ltd Llc reported 0.65% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). First Dallas Secs holds 4.82% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 17,578 shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 85,588 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt owns 1,910 shares. 300 were accumulated by Interactive Financial Advisors. Advisory Group stated it has 3,972 shares. Groesbeck Inv Nj accumulated 2,135 shares. Allen Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 2,428 shares.

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, which manages about $35.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pra Health Sciences Inc by 19,550 shares to 97,884 shares, valued at $10.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 26,467 shares in the quarter, for a total of 361,983 shares, and has risen its stake in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD).