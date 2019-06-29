Community Trust & Investment Co Boosted Holding in Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) by $548,340 as Share Price Rose; Ghost Tree Capital Has Upped Its Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Position

Community Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) by 8.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Trust & Investment Co bought 7,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,395 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.19M, up from 87,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $85.94. About 3.25M shares traded or 32.60% up from the average. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 12.40% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 04/05/2018 – Foes of market data fee hikes encouraged by SEC scrutiny; 27/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Marketing and Communications Leadership as Kelly Loeffler Prepares to Depart at the End of; 03/05/2018 – ICE SEES 2Q ADJ. OPERATING EXPENSES $500M TO $510M; 16/05/2018 – ICE Futures Europe Emissions Auction Result; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Total Energy Futures ADV Rose 3%; 05/04/2018 – CSE TO BE ACQUIRED BY ICE: TERMS NOT DISCLOSED; 22/05/2018 – NYSE Parent Intercontinental Exchange Details Transition and Separation Agreement With NYSE Outgoing Leader Thomas Farley; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Reports April Statistics; 22/05/2018 – Stacey Cunningham started her career on the floor in the mid-1990s and became COO in 2015, not long after Intercontinental Exchange bought NYSE; 03/05/2018 – Exchange operator ICE’s profit falls 7.8 pct

Ghost Tree Capital Llc increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) by 328.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc bought 115,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.02M, up from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $72.56. About 1.11 million shares traded or 13.81% up from the average. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 34.00% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 01/05/2018 – Alnylam Presenting at Conference May 17; 12/03/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Retains Global Rights to Lumasiran, Investigational RNAi Therapeutic for Primary Hyperoxaluria Type; 07/05/2018 – Alnylam at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Alnylam to Webcast Presentations at Upcoming May Investor Conferences; 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals: Patisiran Reduced Composite Rate of All-Cause Hospitalization and Mortality by About 50%, Relative to Placebo; 12/03/2018 – ALNYLAM RETAINS GLOBAL RIGHTS TO LUMASIRAN, AN INVESTIGATIONAL; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam Reaches Settlement Agreement with Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Resolving Trade Secret Misappropriation and Other Pending; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – CO, AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES ENTERED MANUFACTURING SERVICES AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR SUPPLY OF PATISIRAN DRUG SUBSTANCE BY AGILENT; 12/03/2018 – Alnylam Retains Global Rights to Lumasiran, an Investigational RNAi Therapeutic for the Treatment of Primary Hyperoxaluria Type; 07/05/2018 – Medicines CoP: Inclisiran Reduced Key Atherogenic Lipoproteins

Community Trust & Investment Co, which manages about $811.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,096 shares to 339,191 shares, valued at $34.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Community Tr Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 43,957 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.74M shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

