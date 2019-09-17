ECO ATLANTIC OIL & GAS LTD COM CANA (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) had an increase of 3.65% in short interest. ECAOF’s SI was 53,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 3.65% from 52,000 shares previously. With 5,700 avg volume, 10 days are for ECO ATLANTIC OIL & GAS LTD COM CANA (OTCMKTS:ECAOF)’s short sellers to cover ECAOF’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.93% or $0.0827 during the last trading session, reaching $2.0214. About 104,770 shares traded or 204.56% up from the average. Eco (OTCMKTS:Atlantic Oil & Gas Ltd) has 0.00% since September 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Community Trust & Investment Co decreased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 1.35% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing.

Eco Oil & Gas Ltd., a development stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties. The company has market cap of $357.23 million. The firm holds a 40% working interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin, the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana; a 25% working interest in the Cooper block covering 1,100 kilometers located in Namibia; and interests in four offshore petroleum licenses totaling approximately 25,000 square kilometers located in the Republic of Namibia. It currently has negative earnings.

