Community Trust & Investment Co Trimmed Position in Community Tr Bancorp (CTBI) by $1.80 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) Holder Gmt Capital Has Upped Holding

Community Trust & Investment Co decreased its stake in Community Tr Bancorp Inc (CTBI) by 2.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Trust & Investment Co sold 43,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.17% . The institutional investor held 1.74 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.40M, down from 1.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co who had been investing in Community Tr Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $703.09 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $39.55. About 1,946 shares traded. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) has declined 14.31% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CTBI News: 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Mgmt Exits Community Trust Bancorp; 19/04/2018 – DJ Community Trust Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTBI); 30/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $34.6 Millio; 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Reports Record Earnings for the First Quarter 2018; 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp 1Q EPS 89c; 18/04/2018 – CTBI 1Q NIM TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT BASIS 3.65%, EST. 3.65%; 18/04/2018 – COMMUNITY TRUST BANCORP 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 79C; 16/04/2018 Community Trust Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Average; 24/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Declares Its Cash Dividend

Gmt Capital Corp increased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) by 3.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp bought 15,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The hedge fund held 447,550 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.96 million, up from 431,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $67.86. About 147,376 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 08/05/2018 – Brad Lich to address the Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference; 29/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CEO MARK COSTA SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chem 1Q Adj EPS $2.23; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 03/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Stockholder Vote Results; 24/05/2018 – The next frontier in workplace wellness: financial health; 03/04/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS TARIFFS ON ETHYLENE GLYCOL, DIETHYLENE GLYCOL EFFECTIVE APRIL 12; 09/05/2018 – Eastman Completes Tritan Copolyester Expansion and Announces Additional Increase to Copolyester Capacity

Analysts await Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, down 7.69% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.91 per share. CTBI’s profit will be $14.93 million for 11.77 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual earnings per share reported by Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.45% negative EPS growth.

Community Trust & Investment Co, which manages about $811.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 7,215 shares to 94,395 shares, valued at $7.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $39,330 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold CTBI shares while 26 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 10.03 million shares or 1.78% less from 10.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Globeflex LP reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). Renaissance Tech Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 321,582 shares. Central Retail Bank Com invested 0.07% in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). Citigroup has invested 0% in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 69,285 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability Corp holds 65,175 shares. Us Financial Bank De has invested 0% in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). Connecticut-based Paloma Prtnrs Management has invested 0.01% in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). Blackrock Inc invested in 1.24M shares or 0% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt reported 33,072 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP reported 1.19 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. The Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). Swiss Financial Bank holds 29,090 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Lc invested 0% in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). Ameriprise invested in 193,019 shares or 0% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold EMN shares while 162 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 113.03 million shares or 0.22% more from 112.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rnc Cap Mgmt Lc holds 3,746 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Advisors Asset Mngmt accumulated 5,677 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Holderness Invests stated it has 13,545 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 821,122 shares. Wesbanco Comml Bank Inc holds 7,212 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. State Street Corporation reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Royal London Asset Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). 81,401 are held by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher. Bbva Compass Fincl Bank Inc holds 38,861 shares. 238 were reported by Sun Life Financial Inc. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% or 575,122 shares. Denali Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 22,000 shares stake. Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.06% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Polar Asset Ptnrs Incorporated reported 6,328 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Kornitzer Capital Ks stated it has 116,966 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings.

Gmt Capital Corp, which manages about $9.19 billion and $3.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 104,500 shares to 52,400 shares, valued at $2.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cemex Sab De Cv (NYSE:CX) by 208,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.51 million shares, and cut its stake in Lyon William Homes (NYSE:WLH).