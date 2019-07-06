Community Trust & Investment Co Has Trimmed Community Tr Bancorp (CTBI) Position as Market Valuation Declined; Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Position in Ctrip.Com International LTD (CTRP) Trimmed as Valuation Rose

Community Trust & Investment Co decreased its stake in Community Tr Bancorp Inc (CTBI) by 2.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Trust & Investment Co sold 43,957 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.74 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.40M, down from 1.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co who had been investing in Community Tr Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $752.15 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $42.32. About 17,152 shares traded. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) has declined 16.12% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CTBI News: 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $34.6 Millio; 30/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – COMMUNITY TRUST BANCORP 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 79C; 18/04/2018 – CTBI 1Q NIM TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT BASIS 3.65%, EST. 3.65%; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Mgmt Exits Community Trust Bancorp; 19/04/2018 – DJ Community Trust Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTBI); 24/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Declares Its Cash Dividend; 16/04/2018 Community Trust Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Average; 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Reports Record Earnings for the First Quarter 2018; 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp 1Q EPS 89c

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Ctrip.Com International Ltd (CTRP) by 99.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company sold 35,226 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 95 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4,000, down from 35,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Ctrip.Com International Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $38.57. About 1.12 million shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 9.77% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Named Silkroad’s Official Sponsor and Exclusive Travel Services Provider; 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Named Silkroad’s Official Sponsor and Exclusive Travel Services Provider; 14/05/2018 – Nissay Adds HDFC Bank, Cuts Ctrip, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 20/04/2018 – CTRIP.COM – PARTNERSHIP WILL ALLOW CTRIP’S OVER 300 MLN REGISTERED USERS TO ACCESS ACCORHOTELS’ GLOBAL BRANDS PORTFOLIO; 08/03/2018 – TONGCHENG-ELONG HOLDINGS COULD RAISE BETWEEN $1 BILLION AND $1.5 BILLION IN ITS SHARE SALE – WSJ CITING; 15/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD CTRP.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $47; 26/03/2018 – Ctrip launches “Responsible Travel” with Tourism Toronto and China Southern Airlines; 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Customized Travel Launches First Business Summit in Europe; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE RMB3.48 (US$0.55); 16/04/2018 – Report on Customized Travel in Europe officially released at Budapest Business Summit

Community Trust & Investment Co, which manages about $811.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Utilities Select Sector Spdrr (XLU) by 132,519 shares to 197,972 shares, valued at $11.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold CTBI shares while 26 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 10.03 million shares or 1.78% less from 10.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). State Street invested in 363,889 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Federated Inc Pa has invested 0% in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And accumulated 1.26% or 454,316 shares. Invesco accumulated 35,965 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). 35,212 are held by Guggenheim Cap Ltd Llc. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 0% invested in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) for 5,524 shares. First Tru Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 17,806 shares. Central Bank stated it has 7,257 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Prudential Incorporated stated it has 170,862 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Com Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 42,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Northern Tru Corp reported 547,616 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 69,285 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset has invested 0% in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI).

Analysts await Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 4.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.82 per share. CTBI’s profit will be $15.28 million for 12.30 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.38% EPS growth.

