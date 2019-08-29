Community Trust & Investment Co Has Decreased Position in Boeing Co (BA) by $3.14 Million as Stock Declined; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position Lifted by Evermay Wealth Management Llc

Community Trust & Investment Co decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 14.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Trust & Investment Co sold 8,237 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 47,492 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.11M, down from 55,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $362.74. About 2.48M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION: TRIPLE-SOURCE ENGINE FOR BOEING NMA WON’T HAPPEN; 23/03/2018 – Boeing loses case against Denmark over fighter jet purchase; 28/03/2018 – BOC Aviation says to buy 6 Boeing aircraft worth $1.7 bln; 27/04/2018 – BOEING NEARS DEAL TO BUY $3.7 BLN AEROSPACE PARTS COMPANY KLX – CNBC, CITING DOW JONES; 31/05/2018 – BOEING STILL SEEKING TARGETED ACQUISITIONS: CEO; 22/03/2018 – Norway plans to buy electric planes, mimicking green car success; 16/03/2018 – BOEING 737 MAX 7 TAXIS AHEAD OF FIRST FLIGHT; 25/04/2018 – Boeing CEO: Hope to Open China Jet-Finishing Center This Year; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT.N AND GENERAL ATOMICS COULD SEE DRONE SALES INCREASE AFTER NEW EXPORT POLICY…; 22/05/2018 – AIRBUS IS LOOKING FORWARD TO SEEING THE SAME CONSTRUCTIVE ATTITUDE AND ACTIONS OF THE US AND BOEING IN THE UPCOMING DS353 CASE

Evermay Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 133.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evermay Wealth Management Llc bought 2,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 5,185 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $576,000, up from 2,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evermay Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $137.84. About 6.02 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON OCT. 4, 2017, 21CF AND DISNEY EXECUTED THE 21CF-DISNEY CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT, EFFECTIVE AS OF OCT. 1, 2017; 05/03/2018 – White House, Justice Department sued for records on Fox-Disney deal; 24/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia is aiming to launch its own rival to Disney parks, officials say; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – STUDIO ENTERTAINMENT BUSINESS SEGMENT LED BY ALAN HORN, CHAIRMAN, WALT DISNEY STUDIOS, REMAINS VIRTUALLY SAME; 27/04/2018 – #breakingnews– Disney eyes bankers as it weighs options in Sky bidding war |; 03/05/2018 – FUNTASTIC – ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH THINKWAY TOYS FOR DISTRIBUTION OF TOYS AND ENTERTAINMENT PRODUCTS RELATING TO DISNEY AND PIXAR TOY STORY LICENSE; 30/05/2018 – Fox Sets Date for Disney Vote, Putting Pressure on Comcast; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney is ramping up its plans to challenge Netflix; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Accepts Result of Non-Binding Vote; 29/05/2018 – Collider.com: Disney Unlikely to Release `Star Wars’ Movies So Close Together Again After `Solo’ Disappointment

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 149,955 were reported by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Jnba Fincl reported 21,827 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Liability has 0.1% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Legacy Capital Prtnrs holds 0.36% or 7,016 shares in its portfolio. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.29% or 20,967 shares. Old Point Trust And Fincl Svcs N A stated it has 0.65% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cadence Comml Bank Na invested in 11,160 shares. Farmers Commercial Bank reported 1% stake. 35,061 are held by Barr E S &. 5,446 were accumulated by Bingham Osborn Scarborough Lc. Tarbox Family Office Inc reported 4,253 shares. Park Avenue Securities Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.15% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Shell Asset Mgmt holds 283,595 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Windsor Cap holds 5,130 shares. Hudock Gp Llc stated it has 0.06% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Walt Disney Company (DIS) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Disney May Disrupt Netflix, But Take Your Time With DIS Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Walt Disney Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney: 2 Mousetraps Through 2020 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney -3% as Q3 growth falls short of consensus – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing Dreams Take Flight: The Ugly Truth – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Alaska Airlines Isn’t Worried About the Boeing 737 MAX – Motley Fool” published on August 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Boeing, GM, Pfizer, Starbucks And More – Benzinga” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Can Boeing look to the Chipotle crisis? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Former Delta Air Lines Safety Chief Sworn In To Lead FAA – Benzinga” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Fin Grp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Hsbc Public Limited Com owns 566,794 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Legal General Public Limited Company has invested 0.59% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Kwmg Ltd Company invested 0.65% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Grandfield And Dodd Ltd Liability holds 2,023 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.57% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 400,000 shares. Bowen Hanes Inc has invested 1.77% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Canandaigua National Bank & Trust And Tru invested in 10,009 shares or 0.73% of the stock. Taurus Asset Management Limited Com invested 1.32% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Courage Miller Prtn Ltd Liability owns 814 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Strategic Global Advsr Ltd Liability owns 10,153 shares for 0.81% of their portfolio. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Incorporated has invested 0.56% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability invested in 0.86% or 10,063 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 2.3% or 278,329 shares. Fiduciary Tru invested in 0.18% or 17,517 shares.

Community Trust & Investment Co, which manages about $811.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 92,908 shares to 244,727 shares, valued at $13.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.