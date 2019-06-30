Community Trust & Investment Co Increased Its Stake in Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) by $548,340 as Stock Value Rose; Danaher (DHR) Stake Boosted by Wendell David Associates Inc

Community Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) by 8.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Trust & Investment Co bought 7,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,395 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.19 million, up from 87,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $85.94. About 3.25M shares traded or 34.22% up from the average. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 12.40% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 30/03/2018 – NYSE IN TALKS TO BUY CHICAGO STOCK EXCHANGE- WSJ, CITING; 21/05/2018 – NYSE AMERICAN OPTIONS SAYS CURRENTLY INVESTIGATING A REPORTED TECHNICAL ISSUE RELATED TO CERTAIN AMAZON OPTIONS SERIES; 03/05/2018 – ICE 1Q REV LESS TRANSACTION EXP $1.2B, EST. $1.22B; 18/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces June 1 Launch of ICE Three Month SONIA Futures; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Sees No Material Impact on 2018 Financial Results, Capital Returns; 19/03/2018 – CBOE BZX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Approves Second Quarter Dividend of $0.24 Per Share; 19/03/2018 – Silicon Valley firm floats listings plan via ‘Flash Boys’ exchange; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ BX DECLARES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ REVOKES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN

Wendell David Associates Inc increased its stake in Danaher (DHR) by 4.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wendell David Associates Inc bought 3,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 85,967 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.35 million, up from 82,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc who had been investing in Danaher for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $142.92. About 3.78M shares traded or 59.12% up from the average. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 27.64% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.21% the S&P500.

More notable recent Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) news were published by: Techcrunch.com which released: “NYSE operatorâ€™s crypto project Bakkt brings in $182M – TechCrunch” on December 31, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “New York Stock Exchange to Honor President George H. W. Bush – Business Wire” published on December 01, 2018, Investingnews.com published: “Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: Ben & Jerry’s Plans CBD Ice Cream Launch – Investing News Network” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ford: Too Risky To Invest – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “ICE Data Services Launches the ICE US Broad Municipal Index – Business Wire” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fred Alger has invested 0.86% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Citizens And Northern stated it has 29,024 shares or 1.23% of all its holdings. Arizona-based Foothills Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 1.92% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Royal London Asset Management Ltd owns 235,607 shares. First Allied Advisory Services Inc holds 9,759 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Macquarie Grp holds 0.04% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) or 281,837 shares. Amer Century invested in 3.15 million shares or 0.24% of the stock. The Quebec – Canada-based Fiera has invested 0% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Oak Ridge Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 167,406 shares. 4,215 were reported by Avalon Advsrs Ltd Com. Iowa-based Iowa Natl Bank has invested 0.52% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 113,626 shares. Profund Limited Company accumulated 10,932 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt invested in 0.03% or 4,400 shares. Bessemer Group Inc owns 3,763 shares.

Community Trust & Investment Co, which manages about $811.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 8,237 shares to 47,492 shares, valued at $18.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worldpay Inc Com by 88,677 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,436 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemar Mngmt Lc has invested 0.99% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia holds 2.47% or 16,226 shares in its portfolio. Charter Tru Communications has 25,536 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Cornerstone owns 2,783 shares. Field Main Bank & Trust owns 637 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Cibc Retail Bank Usa reported 0.11% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). 2,094 were reported by Donaldson Ltd Limited Liability Company. Mcmillion Cap Management invested in 0.27% or 3,745 shares. North Star Mgmt Corp invested 0.03% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Thomas White Ltd stated it has 4,780 shares. Hillsdale Management reported 0% stake. Meyer Handelman Com owns 74,658 shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley has 0.52% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Cibc Markets Inc holds 0.08% or 125,602 shares in its portfolio. 6,486 were reported by First Commonwealth Fincl Corp Pa.

More notable recent Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Barclays bearish on Teva, sees 14% downside risk in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Danaher Corporation (DHR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is British American Tobacco plc (BTI) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Danaher Corporation’s (NYSE:DHR) ROE Of 7.7% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 12, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “GE Stock Still Is a Dicey Proposition, but It Looks Better Every Day – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 26, 2019.