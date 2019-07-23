Community Trust & Investment Co Cut By $3.72 Million Its Granite Construction (GVA) Position; Cubist Systematic Strategies Upped Its Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Holding

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc increased Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) stake by 395.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc acquired 56,795 shares as Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)’s stock rose 11.34%. The Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc holds 71,147 shares with $11.66M value, up from 14,352 last quarter. Lululemon Athletica Inc now has $24.46B valuation. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $187.75. About 970,187 shares traded. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 75.12% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.69% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 16/04/2018 – Athletic apparel maker Lululemon names Patrick Guido CFO; 23/04/2018 – Lululemon, a huge winner this year, is downgraded as sales growth set to slow in second half; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON HAS TALKED WITH SEVERAL CEO CANDIDATES; 28/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $92 FROM $90; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Sees FY Rev $2.99B-$3.02B; 16/04/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC – APPOINTMENT OF PATRICK GUIDO AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE APRIL 30, 2018; 14/05/2018 – HS Management Partners LLC Exits Position in Lululemon; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC – SEES FY 2018 TOTAL COMPARABLE SALES INCREASE IN MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ON A CONSTANT DOLLAR BASIS; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 16/04/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $95

Community Trust & Investment Co decreased Granite Construction Inc (GVA) stake by 28.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Community Trust & Investment Co sold 86,509 shares as Granite Construction Inc (GVA)’s stock declined 5.61%. The Community Trust & Investment Co holds 214,264 shares with $9.25 million value, down from 300,773 last quarter. Granite Construction Inc now has $1.93B valuation. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $41.22. About 269,264 shares traded. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 26.32% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 21/03/2018 – Granite Awarded $51 M Road and Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Alaska; 16/04/2018 – Granite Announces Timing of Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP SAYS INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST PROPOSED MERGER DEAL TO ACQUIRE LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO BY GRANITE CONSTRUCTION – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction Sees 2018 Low-Double Digit Consolidated Rev Growth; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE BUYS LIQUIFORCE; 23/04/2018 – Granite Announces Planned Retirement Of Chief Financial Officer; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF THIS CASH DEAL ARE UNDISCLOSED; 10/05/2018 – Layne Christensen Shareholder Linden Capital Says Price in February Deal for Sale to Granite Is Too Low; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP SAYS BELIEVES PROPOSED TRANSACTION WITH GRANITE CONSTRUCTION UNDERVALUES LAYNE CHRISTENSEN; 23/04/2018 – GRANITE REPORTS PLANNED RETIREMENT OF CFO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold LULU shares while 149 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 100.61 million shares or 1.84% less from 102.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advisors reported 176 shares stake. Jag Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 3.19% invested in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) for 119,503 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.62% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) for 30,425 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt accumulated 7,919 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Nicholas Invest LP holds 32,915 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 3,389 shares. Natixis owns 525,237 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Artisan Ltd Partnership holds 0.26% or 805,113 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 103,698 shares. The France-based Tobam has invested 0.3% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Fin Counselors Incorporated, Missouri-based fund reported 14,675 shares. Stephens Mngmt Gp Ltd Liability Corp has 0.96% invested in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) for 287,081 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 181,344 shares stake. Natl Pension invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Private Advisor Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation owns 7,407 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Among 15 analysts covering Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Lululemon Athletica had 27 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 2 by UBS. The stock of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Canaccord Genuity. As per Thursday, March 28, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. The stock of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 13 by Stifel Nicolaus. DA Davidson maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, March 28 report. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Friday, May 17 with “Neutral”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Tuesday, February 19. On Tuesday, April 23 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $16300 target in Thursday, June 13 report. Cowen & Co maintained Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) rating on Thursday, March 21. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $190 target.

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc decreased Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) stake by 58,393 shares to 8,110 valued at $406,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) stake by 37,746 shares and now owns 10,257 shares. Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (NYSE:LNC) was reduced too.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $272.20 million activity. $272.20M worth of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) was sold by Wilson Dennis J. on Monday, January 28.

Among 3 analysts covering Granite Construction Inc (NYSE:GVA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Granite Construction Inc had 7 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. M Partners maintained it with “Buy” rating and $61 target in Friday, March 22 report. On Wednesday, May 29 the stock rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy”. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy”. M Partners maintained Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold GVA shares while 59 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 44.17 million shares or 1.63% less from 44.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Charles Schwab Investment Management has invested 0.01% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Moors And Cabot Inc invested in 17,014 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Stevens Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 28,715 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Cambridge Research Advsrs invested 0% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Credit Suisse Ag owns 130,825 shares. Moreover, Van Den Berg I Inc has 3.11% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 524,940 shares. Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Qs Investors Limited Liability Company invested 0.03% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Boston invested in 0.03% or 502,586 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 9,200 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cwm holds 78 shares. Palouse Capital reported 0.11% stake. Tompkins Finance Corp holds 0.01% or 1,150 shares in its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan, Michigan-based fund reported 16,645 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Com owns 0% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 295 shares.

Analysts await Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, up 48.84% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.43 per share. GVA’s profit will be $29.97M for 16.10 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Granite Construction Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -212.28% EPS growth.

