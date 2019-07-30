Community Trust & Investment Co Trimmed Its Boeing Co (BA) Stake; Cubist Systematic Strategies Has Raised Aes (AES) Position By $2.96 Million

Community Trust & Investment Co decreased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 14.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Community Trust & Investment Co sold 8,237 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 15.82%. The Community Trust & Investment Co holds 47,492 shares with $18.11M value, down from 55,729 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $191.44 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.39% or $4.79 during the last trading session, reaching $340.21. About 3.89 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 29/05/2018 – Four years on, MH370 families await report as search ends for missing plane; 14/03/2018 – BA: Developing story out of Key West. Unconfirmed reports of a F-18 Super Hornet in the water near Naval Air Station Key West; 10/04/2018 – Boeing, Embraer Get Boost as Key Brazil Official Sees `Marriage’; 12/04/2018 – Norway’s Wideroe says may increase Embraer jet order; 02/04/2018 – Mobile Press-Reg: Proposed Mobile plant puts Alabama at heart of Boeing-Airbus rivalry; 14/03/2018 – Dow falls 150 points led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 06/04/2018 – Boeing Nabs $12.3 Billion American Air Deal for 47 Dreamliners; 07/03/2018 – BOEING ASIA PACIFIC SALES SVP DINESH KESKAR SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 09/05/2018 – Boeing Details More Than $54 Million in Grants and Philanthropic Investments; 23/03/2018 – Boeing loses case against Denmark over fighter jet purchase

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc increased Aes Corp (AES) stake by 486.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc acquired 164,336 shares as Aes Corp (AES)’s stock declined 4.81%. The Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc holds 198,093 shares with $3.58 million value, up from 33,757 last quarter. Aes Corp now has $11.32B valuation. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $17.06. About 3.28 million shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 31.34% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 05/04/2018 – AES & Partners Begin Phase II of the Mocanaqua Tunnel Project; 14/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S ELETROPAULO SAYS STILL CONSIDERING POSSIBLE SHARE OFFER; 20/03/2018 – AES Closes $1B Sale of Masinloc, Uses All Proceeds to Reduce Parent Debt; 08/05/2018 – AES Corp Backs 2018View of Adj EPS $1.15-Adj EPS $1.25; 08/05/2018 – AES COMMITTING UP TO $400M FOR PROJECT; 14/05/2018 – IPL Accelerates Toward a Cleaner Energy Future with Completion of Eagle Valley Natural Gas Plant; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aes’ Ba2 Cfr; Changes Rating Outlook To Positive From Stable; 31/05/2018 – DPL Inc. Announces the Retirement of the J.M. Stuart and Killen Station Power Plants; 18/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP – DROP NUMBER OF RIGS DRILLING IN ANGOLA AES RESULTED IN A 69% DECREASE IN EQUITY ACCOUNTED PROFITS RECORDED; 30/05/2018 – SRP, AES Launch Arizona’s First Standalone Energy Storage Project to Provide Flexible Peaking Capacity

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc decreased Globus Med Inc (NYSE:GMED) stake by 65,010 shares to 6,906 valued at $341,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) stake by 176,837 shares and now owns 107,275 shares. Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (NYSE:CRL) was reduced too.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $41.58 million activity. UBBEN JEFFREY W bought $41.58M worth of The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) on Thursday, May 9.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howe Rusling Inc stated it has 591 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Republic accumulated 58,906 shares. Signature Est And Advsr stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Personal Cap Advsrs, a California-based fund reported 1.81M shares. Brinker Capital Inc reported 0.05% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.04% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Bancorporation Of Mellon stated it has 9.24M shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Valueact Partnership has 0.31% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 1.56M shares. Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 0.07% or 19,139 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc holds 0% or 2.65M shares. 1.99 million are owned by Deutsche State Bank Ag. 96,419 are owned by Cap Intll Ca. Kbc Nv has invested 0.07% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Avenir Corporation holds 2.40M shares. 1.55M were reported by Cookson Peirce Inc.

Among 3 analysts covering AES Corp (NYSE:AES), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. AES Corp had 8 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold”. Macquarie Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $18.5 target in Thursday, February 28 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 197,678 shares or 1.09% of its portfolio. Gam Ag has 0.07% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 4,753 shares. Palisade Asset Ltd Liability Com accumulated 3,370 shares. Caprock Gp accumulated 2,358 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Bouchey Financial Gru Limited holds 0.12% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 1,294 shares. Alesco Advisors Lc has invested 0.02% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa invested in 3,895 shares. Pacific Global Invest Management accumulated 7,639 shares. Grace & White Incorporated has invested 2.78% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Dumont And Blake Inv Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 3,841 shares. Coastline owns 6,110 shares. Telemus Capital Lc, a Michigan-based fund reported 7,747 shares. Mig Limited Company has invested 0.04% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd stated it has 0.03% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Sg Americas Lc, a New York-based fund reported 63,309 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. Shares for $1.20 million were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13. Another trade for 8,500 shares valued at $3.49 million was sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. $7.83 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by Smith Gregory D. Shares for $5.03 million were sold by McAllister Kevin G on Friday, February 8. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50M worth of stock. $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III.

Among 11 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Boeing has $525 highest and $300 lowest target. $428.64’s average target is 25.99% above currents $340.21 stock price. Boeing had 29 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by Argus Research. DZ BANK AG downgraded The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) rating on Monday, March 11. DZ BANK AG has “Sell” rating and $333 target. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, July 10. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Goldman Sachs. Morgan Stanley maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) rating on Thursday, February 28. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $500 target. UBS maintained the shares of BA in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Hold”. J.P. Morgan maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Seaport Global given on Monday, March 11.