Community Trust & Investment Co Has Increased Its Holding in Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) by $548,340; Childrens Pl (PLCE) Holder Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity Raised Position by $1.16 Million as Stock Price Rose

Community Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) by 8.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Trust & Investment Co bought 7,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,395 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.19 million, up from 87,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $89.52. About 1.56M shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 12.40% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 09/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange CEO Says Atlanta Has Become a Tech-Centric City (Video); 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Sees No Material Impact on 2018 Financial Results, Capital Returns; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Names Stacey Cunningham as New Pres of NYSE Group; 16/05/2018 – ICE at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 29/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – TRANSACTION IS NOT EXPECTED TO MATERIALLY IMPACT 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS OR CAPITAL RETURNS; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CAIRNS SITS ON GROUP BOARD OF INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE (ICE) AND IS CHAIR OF ICE CLEAR EUROPE; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Total Energy Futures ADV Rose 3%; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ PSX DECLARES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 06/03/2018 – CBOE Rules: Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (Order Under Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933, Granting a Waiver from Being a; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Revenues of $1.2 billion, +5% y/y and GAAP Diluted EPS of $0.79

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity increased its stake in Childrens Pl Inc (PLCE) by 14.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity bought 11,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 93,375 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.08 million, up from 81,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity who had been investing in Childrens Pl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.43% or $3.32 during the last trading session, reaching $100.06. About 403,919 shares traded. The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) has declined 21.85% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PLCE News: 20/03/2018 – Children’s Place 4Q Loss/Shr 57c; 20/03/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC – NOW EXPECT TO ACHIEVE A 12% OPERATING MARGIN MILESTONE BY END OF 2020 WITH EPS OF $12.00; 20/03/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC – SEES NEW $250 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION IN 2018; 20/03/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC – SEES $125 MLN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IN 2018; 17/05/2018 – Children’s Place 1Q Adj EPS $1.87; 23/04/2018 – DJ Children’s Place Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLCE); 17/05/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC PLCE.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.92 BLN TO $1.935 BLN; 13/03/2018 The Children’s Place to Webcast Review of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2017 Financial Results; 20/03/2018 – The Children’s Place: 10% off sale — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – THE CHILDREN’S PLACE SETS 12% OPERATING MARGIN AND $12.00 EPS TARGETS FOR FISCAL 2020 ENABLED BY ACCELERATED STRATEGIC INVESTMENTS

Community Trust & Investment Co, which manages about $811.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 5,022 shares to 358,303 shares, valued at $22.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 8,237 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,492 shares, and cut its stake in Community Tr Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CTBI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancshares Of Mellon holds 5.45 million shares. 165,198 were reported by Arizona State Retirement. Northeast Fincl Consultants has invested 0.03% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Family Mngmt invested 0.86% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Allstate holds 0.12% or 57,366 shares. Pension Serv stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Switzerland-based Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa has invested 0.02% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Banque Pictet And Cie invested in 0.02% or 16,702 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 0.16% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Security Tru holds 0.05% or 2,205 shares in its portfolio. Guardian Life Insur Of America reported 1,639 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Nordea Invest Mngmt owns 486,293 shares. Community Bancorp Na holds 140 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Burns J W & Ny holds 18,203 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. 700 were reported by M&R Capital.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity, which manages about $12.10B and $648.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Columbia Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:CXP) by 138,905 shares to 486,365 shares, valued at $10.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc by 66,185 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 227,060 shares, and cut its stake in Synnex Corp (NYSE:SNX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.68, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PLCE shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 19.93 million shares or 10.00% more from 18.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio holds 33,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 126,194 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 461 shares. Ameriprise owns 436,583 shares. Jane Street Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) for 16,174 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has 1,258 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation owns 307 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Buckingham Capital Mngmt owns 1.84% invested in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) for 200,296 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt reported 7 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE). Nordea Investment Management Ab invested in 40,083 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability Corporation holds 254,806 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Gm Advisory Group Inc owns 0.1% invested in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) for 3,069 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE). Engineers Gate Manager Lp owns 48,706 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio.