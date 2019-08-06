Community Trust & Investment Co Position in Cvs Health (CVS) Has Increased by $4.92 Million; Cardinal Capital Management Has Cut Its Silicon Motion Technology Co (SIMO) Stake by $26.18 Million

Cardinal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co (SIMO) by 39.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc sold 671,262 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.85% . The institutional investor held 1.01 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.04 million, down from 1.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Silicon Motion Technology Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $32.8. About 443,596 shares traded or 47.65% up from the average. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) has declined 31.43% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical SIMO News: 26/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORP SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $550 MLN TO $576 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion 1Q Adj EPS 71c; 26/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 71C, EST. 69C; 26/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORP SIMO.O FY2018 REV VIEW $566.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Community Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 61.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Trust & Investment Co bought 92,908 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 244,727 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.20 million, up from 151,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $54.08. About 11.55 million shares traded or 38.59% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

More notable recent Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “KeyBanc Starts Coverage On 10 Semiconductor Stocks, Downgrades Cypress Semi – Benzinga” on September 25, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “88 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “These semiconductor stocks are rising the most as Micron CEO is upbeat about Huawei and China – MarketWatch” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Forgive Silicon Motion’s Flub – Seeking Alpha” published on November 02, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Silicon Motion Announces Results for the Period Ended June 30, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.96B and $3.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dennys Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) by 233,021 shares to 3.57M shares, valued at $65.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trinity Inds Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 53,386 shares in the quarter, for a total of 983,162 shares, and has risen its stake in Teledyne Technologies Inc (NYSE:TDY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Penobscot Investment Mngmt Co Incorporated stated it has 0.57% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Community Trust And Invest Commerce stated it has 1.63% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Twin Tree LP has invested 0.03% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Arrow Fin invested in 0.31% or 25,064 shares. First Republic Inv Mgmt accumulated 1.26 million shares or 0.35% of the stock. Wms Prns Ltd Com invested 0.11% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Diligent Invsts Lc holds 0.72% or 23,495 shares in its portfolio. Laurion Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.1% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 141,174 shares. Eastern Financial Bank stated it has 213,929 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. Bailard Inc owns 41,815 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. 278,525 are owned by Bb&T. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 683,409 shares or 0.54% of the stock. 20,315 were accumulated by Bessemer Group Incorporated Inc. Essex Financial Ser Incorporated has 0.54% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 32,938 shares. Mechanics Bancorporation Trust Department holds 0.59% or 47,864 shares.

Community Trust & Investment Co, which manages about $811.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Community Tr Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 43,957 shares to 1.74 million shares, valued at $71.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Granite Construction Inc (NYSE:GVA) by 86,509 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 214,264 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. BROWN C DAVID II also bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares. AGUIRRE FERNANDO also bought $198,769 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 1. LUDWIG EDWARD J also bought $233,080 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares.