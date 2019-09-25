Community Trust & Investment Co Boosted Its Community Tr Bancorp (CTBI) Holding; Biotime (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) SI Decreased By 0.78%

Community Trust & Investment Co increased Community Tr Bancorp Inc (CTBI) stake by 0.79% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Community Trust & Investment Co acquired 13,725 shares as Community Tr Bancorp Inc (CTBI)’s stock rose 1.17%. The Community Trust & Investment Co holds 1.75 million shares with $74.11 million value, up from 1.74M last quarter. Community Tr Bancorp Inc now has $766.38M valuation. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $43.11. About 28,041 shares traded. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) has declined 14.31% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CTBI News: 18/04/2018 – COMMUNITY TRUST BANCORP 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 79C; 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $34.6 Millio; 19/04/2018 – DJ Community Trust Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTBI); 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp 1Q EPS 89c; 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Reports Record Earnings for the First Quarter 2018; 18/04/2018 – CTBI 1Q NIM TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT BASIS 3.65%, EST. 3.65%; 30/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/04/2018 Community Trust Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Average; 24/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Declares Its Cash Dividend; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Mgmt Exits Community Trust Bancorp

Biotime Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) had a decrease of 0.78% in short interest. BTX’s SI was 10.02M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.78% from 10.10 million shares previously. With 509,800 avg volume, 20 days are for Biotime Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX)’s short sellers to cover BTX’s short positions. The stock decreased 7.08% or $0.0701 during the last trading session, reaching $0.9199. About 694,268 shares traded or 50.46% up from the average. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) has declined 40.74% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BTX News: 10/05/2018 – BioTime 1Q Loss/Shr 50c; 01/05/2018 – BioTime: Signs of Structural Improvement in the Retina; 27/03/2018 – BIOTIME REPORTS CASH SALE OF ASCENDANCE BIOTECHNOLOGY; 15/03/2018 – BioTime 4Q Loss/Shr 58c; 10/05/2018 – Invus Public Equities Advisors Exits Position in BioTime; 27/03/2018 – BIOTIME – UPON TERMINATION OF ESCROW, AGEX WILL RECEIVE REMAINDER OF CONSIDERATION SUBJECT TO DEDUCTIONS OF LIABILITIES AND/OR EXPENSES FROM ESCROW; 17/05/2018 – BioTime Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Chardan for May. 24; 24/05/2018 – BioTime Further Expands OpRegen® Clinical Trial in Dry-AMD With the Opening of Two Additional U.S. Sites; 15/03/2018 – BioTime 4Q Loss $72.1M; 01/05/2018 – BioTime Presents Updated OpRegen® Clinical Trial Data at ARVO

BioTime, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases based on pluripotent stem cells and HyStem cell/drug delivery platform technologies. The company has market cap of $137.66 million. The Company’s product candidates include Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of HIV related facial lipoatrophy; OpRegen, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry form of age-related macular degeneration; HyStem-BDNF, a preclinical development program for the delivery of recombinant human brain-derived neurotrophic factor directly into the stroke cavity of patients for aiding in tissue repair and functional recovery; and ReGlyde that is in preclinical development as a device for viscosupplementation and a combination product for drug delivery in osteoarthritis. It has a 3.97 P/E ratio. The firm also develops AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial for spinal cord injuries; AST-VAC1, a patient-specific cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia; and AST-VAC2, a non-patient specific cancer immunotherapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.87, from 2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 10 investors sold Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 21 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 60.49 million shares or 0.78% less from 60.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0% in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX). Fmr Ltd Liability accumulated 493 shares. Moreover, Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) for 54,953 shares. Citigroup Inc has 0% invested in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX). Moreover, Mariner Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 97,100 shares or 0% of the stock. State Common Retirement Fund has 69,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Proshare Advsr Lc reported 0% in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX). Legal And General Group Plc reported 0% in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX). Reilly Fin Advisors Lc reported 0% stake. Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX). Northeast Financial Consultants Incorporated invested in 0.06% or 551,856 shares. Us Fincl Bank De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX). Raymond James And owns 12,213 shares. Bankshares Of Ny Mellon invested in 408,904 shares or 0% of the stock.

Community Trust & Investment Co decreased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 20,548 shares to 277,383 valued at $37.16 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 1,930 shares and now owns 140,621 shares. Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.47 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.79 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 8 investors sold CTBI shares while 24 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 9.86 million shares or 1.65% less from 10.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bankshares Of America De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% or 69,585 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio accumulated 9,010 shares. Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 0% or 116,841 shares. Bessemer Grp reported 0.01% stake. Community Tru & Inv Co holds 9.13% or 1.75M shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0% or 9,283 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Grp Incorporated Lc, a California-based fund reported 8,178 shares. Indexiq Advsr Lc owns 30,898 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 500 are owned by Sandy Spring Retail Bank. Central State Bank & Tru holds 7,257 shares. Wells Fargo And Com Mn holds 49,762 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 0% or 64,878 shares. Charles Schwab Management has 0% invested in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 175,376 shares.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $39,330 activity. MINNIFIELD FRANKY also bought $39,330 worth of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) on Thursday, August 15.