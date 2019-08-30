Community Trust Bancorp Inc. (CTBI)’s Financial Results Comparing With CBTX Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX)

Since Community Trust Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) and CBTX Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) are part of the Regional – Southeast Banks industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Trust Bancorp Inc. 41 3.73 N/A 3.67 11.51 CBTX Inc. 30 4.72 N/A 1.94 15.51

Table 1 highlights Community Trust Bancorp Inc. and CBTX Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. CBTX Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Community Trust Bancorp Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Community Trust Bancorp Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CBTX Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Trust Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 10.6% 1.4% CBTX Inc. 0.00% 10.5% 1.6%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Community Trust Bancorp Inc. and CBTX Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 59.8% and 29.7%. Insiders held roughly 1.2% of Community Trust Bancorp Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 2.5% are CBTX Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Community Trust Bancorp Inc. 0.67% 0.36% 1.17% 3.3% -14.31% 6.77% CBTX Inc. 0.4% 7.15% -0.23% -5.01% -18.1% 2.52%

For the past year Community Trust Bancorp Inc. was more bullish than CBTX Inc.

Summary

Community Trust Bancorp Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors CBTX Inc.

CBTX, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, N.A. that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in Houston and Beaumont, Texas. The company??s deposit products include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts; and loan portfolio comprises consumer loans, including residential real estate loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, overdraft protection, and letters of credit. It also provides commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate-backed loans, commercial lines of credit, working capital loans, term loans, equipment financing, borrowing base loans, construction and development loans, homebuilder loans, agricultural loans, small business administration loans, and other loan products, as well as acquisition, expansion, and development loans. In addition, the company offers remote deposit capture, online banking, mobile banking, direct deposit, cash management, night depository, and treasury services, as well as debit cards, e-statements, and cashier's checks. It operates through 18 branches. CBTX, Inc. was formerly known as CBFH, Inc. and changed its name to CBTX, Inc. in September 2017. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Beaumont, Texas. CBTX, Inc. is a subsidiary of Miller Industries, Inc.