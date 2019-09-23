Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (CTBI) EPS Estimated At $0.84; Kellogg W K Foundation Trust Decreased Kellogg Co (K) Stake By $31.80 Million

Analysts expect Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) to report $0.84 EPS on October, 16.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 7.69% from last quarter’s $0.91 EPS. CTBI’s profit would be $14.93 million giving it 13.06 P/E if the $0.84 EPS is correct. After having $1.03 EPS previously, Community Trust Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see -18.45% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $43.88. About 102,905 shares traded or 212.44% up from the average. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) has declined 14.31% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CTBI News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Community Trust Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTBI); 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Mgmt Exits Community Trust Bancorp; 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $34.6 Millio; 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Reports Record Earnings for the First Quarter 2018; 30/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – COMMUNITY TRUST BANCORP 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 79C; 18/04/2018 – CTBI 1Q NIM TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT BASIS 3.65%, EST. 3.65%; 16/04/2018 Community Trust Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Average; 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp 1Q EPS 89c; 24/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Declares Its Cash Dividend

Kellogg W K Foundation Trust decreased Kellogg Co (K) stake by 0.93% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust sold 600,000 shares as Kellogg Co (K)’s stock declined 1.97%. The Kellogg W K Foundation Trust holds 63.93M shares with $3.42 billion value, down from 64.53 million last quarter. Kellogg Co now has $21.71 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $63.73. About 2.89M shares traded or 10.57% up from the average. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG 1Q COMPARABLE EPS $1.19, EST. $1.08; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg’s® Wild Berry Froot Loops® Flies Onto Shelves; 24/04/2018 – PRETTYMUCH and Kellogg’s® Chocolate Frosted Flakes™ Introduce Fans to First-Ever Cereal Record In New York City; 03/05/2018 – Snacks Lift Kellogg Sales; 07/03/2018 – Hailee Steinfeld And Kellogg’s® Ring In National Cereal Day With Epic Celebration; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – ANNOUNCES INCREASED INVESTMENT IN WEST AFRICAN BUSINESSES; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Kellogg $1b WNG WNG 3Y +85a, WNG 10Y +150-155; 19/04/2018 – Kellogg’s® Chocolate Frosted Flakes™ Drops First-Ever Record Made Of Cereal

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $39,330 activity. $39,330 worth of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) was bought by MINNIFIELD FRANKY.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.47 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.79 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 8 investors sold Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. shares while 24 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 9.86 million shares or 1.65% less from 10.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P stated it has 1.20 million shares. Invesco Ltd reported 27,954 shares stake. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% of its portfolio in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.01% in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). Credit Suisse Ag reported 15,378 shares stake. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Commerce Limited Liability Corporation has 41,900 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Lc stated it has 0.01% in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). Bankshares Of Ny Mellon invested 0% in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). Raymond James And Associates invested in 0% or 65,594 shares. Moreover, Lpl Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 2,875 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsrs has invested 0% in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). Systematic Fincl Mngmt L P invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) for 7,700 shares. Lsv Asset invested in 190,470 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Community Trust Bank, Inc. that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company has market cap of $780.06 million. The firm accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts. It has a 11.94 P/E ratio. It also offers loan products, such as commercial and residential real estate loans; commercial, construction and development, mortgage, and personal loans, as well as consumer, and secured and unsecured loans; and lease-financing, lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and term loans, as well as other specialized loans, including asset financing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 42 investors sold K shares while 217 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 291.44 million shares or 1.04% more from 288.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Norinchukin Bancorporation The reported 35,040 shares. 50,060 were accumulated by Peregrine Asset Advisers. The California-based Shelton Capital Management has invested 0.91% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Canandaigua Bancorporation Tru accumulated 10,717 shares. Adirondack Trust, New York-based fund reported 200 shares. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon has 2.31M shares. Bessemer Grp Inc reported 0% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Town & Country State Bank Comm Dba First Bankers Trust Comm invested in 0.1% or 4,100 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Asset Management has 0.01% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Highvista Strategies Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.32% or 11,500 shares. Cibc Ww Corp holds 0.07% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) or 180,039 shares. Stratos Wealth Limited reported 3,856 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bancorp Of Montreal Can reported 0.03% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Ubs Asset Americas invested in 0% or 1.32 million shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Bk invested in 0.08% or 430,700 shares.

Since April 10, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 12 selling transactions for $70.29 million activity. 100,000 shares were sold by KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST, worth $5.48 million.

Analysts await Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.92 EPS, down 13.21% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.06 per share. K’s profit will be $313.37M for 17.32 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Kellogg Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.07% negative EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Kellogg (NYSE:K), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Kellogg has $7200 highest and $4900 lowest target. $64.33’s average target is 0.94% above currents $63.73 stock price. Kellogg had 8 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $7200 target in Friday, September 6 report. On Tuesday, June 25 the stock rating was downgraded by Consumer Edge Research to “Underweight”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, August 2 report. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, August 6 report. PiperJaffray maintained Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) rating on Friday, April 5. PiperJaffray has “Overweight” rating and $64 target. Argus Research downgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, June 24 report.