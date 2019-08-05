Community Trust Bancorp Inc. (CTBI) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

As Regional – Southeast Banks company, Community Trust Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) is competing with its peers based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Community Trust Bancorp Inc. has 59.8% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 58.28% institutional ownership for its peers. 1.2% of Community Trust Bancorp Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.88% of all Regional – Southeast Banks companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Community Trust Bancorp Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Trust Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 10.60% 1.40% Industry Average 30.08% 9.94% 1.23%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Community Trust Bancorp Inc. and its rivals’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Community Trust Bancorp Inc. N/A 42 11.51 Industry Average 290.44M 965.67M 12.77

Community Trust Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Trust Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.75 2.00 2.35

The potential upside of the peers is -5.98%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Community Trust Bancorp Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Community Trust Bancorp Inc. 0.67% 0.36% 1.17% 3.3% -14.31% 6.77% Industry Average 1.42% 5.03% 8.46% 15.46% 1.11% 27.04%

For the past year Community Trust Bancorp Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Community Trust Bancorp Inc. is 34.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.66. In other hand, Community Trust Bancorp Inc.’s peers have beta of 0.97 which is 2.74% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Community Trust Bancorp Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Community Trust Bancorp Inc.’s rivals beat Community Trust Bancorp Inc. on 7 of the 6 factors.