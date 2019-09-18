Community Trust Bancorp Inc. (CTBI) and First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) Comparison side by side

Community Trust Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) and First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) are two firms in the Regional – Southeast Banks that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Trust Bancorp Inc. 41 4.10 N/A 3.67 11.51 First Horizon National Corporation 15 2.65 N/A 1.78 9.21

Table 1 demonstrates Community Trust Bancorp Inc. and First Horizon National Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. First Horizon National Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Community Trust Bancorp Inc. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Community Trust Bancorp Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than First Horizon National Corporation, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Community Trust Bancorp Inc. and First Horizon National Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Trust Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 10.6% 1.4% First Horizon National Corporation 0.00% 12.4% 1.3%

Risk and Volatility

Community Trust Bancorp Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 34.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.66 beta. First Horizon National Corporation’s 1.29 beta is the reason why it is 29.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Community Trust Bancorp Inc. and First Horizon National Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Trust Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 First Horizon National Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively First Horizon National Corporation has a consensus target price of $18.5, with potential upside of 13.08%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 59.8% of Community Trust Bancorp Inc. shares and 89.4% of First Horizon National Corporation shares. Insiders held 1.2% of Community Trust Bancorp Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.2% of First Horizon National Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Community Trust Bancorp Inc. 0.67% 0.36% 1.17% 3.3% -14.31% 6.77% First Horizon National Corporation 1.17% 10.07% 9.55% 9.92% -8.12% 24.62%

For the past year Community Trust Bancorp Inc. was less bullish than First Horizon National Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Community Trust Bancorp Inc. beats First Horizon National Corporation.

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services in the United States and internationally. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments. It also provides investment, financial planning, trust, asset management, and cash management services. In addition, the company is involved in fixed income securities sales, trading, and strategies for institutional clients; underwriting of bank-eligible securities and other fixed-income securities eligible for underwriting by financial subsidiaries; loan sales; derivative sales; and provision of advisory services. Further, it offers discount brokerage and full-service brokerage services; correspondent banking services; transaction processing services comprising nationwide check clearing and remittance processing services; trust, fiduciary, and agency services; credit card products; equipment finance; and investment and financial advisory services. Additionally, the company engages in mutual fund and retail insurance sales, as well as provides mortgage banking services. As of December 31, 2016, it had 169 branch locations in eight states, including 153 branches in Tennessee; 1 branch in northwestern Georgia; 5 branches in northwestern Mississippi; 6 branches in North Carolina; and 1 branch each in Virginia, South Carolina, Florida, and Texas. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.