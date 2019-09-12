Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (CTBI) Analysts See $0.84 EPS; Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Has 1.22 Sentiment

Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.36, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 256 investment managers increased or started new holdings, while 209 cut down and sold equity positions in Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD. The investment managers in our database now own: 150.12 million shares, up from 145.71 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD in top ten holdings decreased from 7 to 5 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 47 Reduced: 162 Increased: 190 New Position: 66.

Analysts expect Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) to report $0.84 EPS on October, 16.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 7.69% from last quarter’s $0.91 EPS. CTBI’s profit would be $14.93M giving it 12.66 P/E if the $0.84 EPS is correct. After having $1.03 EPS previously, Community Trust Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see -18.45% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.58% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $42.55. About 47,005 shares traded or 56.59% up from the average. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) has declined 14.31% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CTBI News: 18/04/2018 – COMMUNITY TRUST BANCORP 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 79C; 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp 1Q EPS 89c; 24/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Declares Its Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DJ Community Trust Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTBI); 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Reports Record Earnings for the First Quarter 2018; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Mgmt Exits Community Trust Bancorp; 18/04/2018 – CTBI 1Q NIM TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT BASIS 3.65%, EST. 3.65%; 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $34.6 Millio; 30/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/04/2018 Community Trust Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Average

Analysts await Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.37 earnings per share, up 9.80% or $0.39 from last year’s $3.98 per share. RCL’s profit will be $915.77M for 6.51 P/E if the $4.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.54 actual earnings per share reported by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 72.05% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $113.83. About 1.36 million shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) has risen 4.78% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.70 TO $8.90, EST. $8.76; 09/05/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES REPORTS $1B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 19/03/2018 – CTRIP, ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES TO END SKYSEA JV; 15/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN TO INVEST $200M IN COCOCAY PROPERTY; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Gross Yields Were Up 3.1% in Constant Currency Basis; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net $218.7M; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS OF $1.09 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN SEES 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.85 TO $1.90, EST. $1.96; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – AFTER SALE OF GOLDEN ERA, IT IS EXPECTED THAT SKYSEA WILL WIND DOWN ITS BUSINESS OPERATIONS BEFORE END OF 2018; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – INCREASED FORECAST OF FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EPS TO A RANGE OF $8.70 TO $8.90 PER SHARE, $0.15 ABOVE PREVIOUS GUIDANCE

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. holds 7.1% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for 45,000 shares. Highline Capital Management L.P. owns 557,250 shares or 4.94% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mig Capital Llc has 3.82% invested in the company for 195,505 shares. The Illinois-based Anchor Bolt Capital Lp has invested 3.74% in the stock. Capital Management Corp Va, a Virginia-based fund reported 105,424 shares.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company has market cap of $23.85 billion. The firm operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Azamara Club Cruises brand names. It has a 12.93 P/E ratio. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides a range of itineraries ranging from 2 to 24 nights with options for onboard dining, entertainment, and other onboard activities to various destinations.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.47 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.79 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 8 investors sold Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. shares while 24 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 9.86 million shares or 1.65% less from 10.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legal And General Public Llc owns 5,956 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & Commerce has invested 0% in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). 8,017 were reported by Sei. Lpl Lc reported 5,616 shares. Pnc Financial Gp holds 18 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Swiss Natl Bank owns 0% invested in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) for 29,690 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). 65,594 are held by Raymond James And Associates. Captrust Advsr owns 93 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Northern Trust holds 0.01% or 561,805 shares. 1,316 are owned by Ameritas Investment Partners. Blackrock accumulated 1.25 million shares. First Advsr Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 12,723 shares. Hillsdale Investment invested 0% in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). Bancorporation Of Montreal Can invested in 33,892 shares or 0% of the stock.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Community Trust Bank, Inc. that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company has market cap of $756.42 million. The firm accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts. It has a 11.58 P/E ratio. It also offers loan products, such as commercial and residential real estate loans; commercial, construction and development, mortgage, and personal loans, as well as consumer, and secured and unsecured loans; and lease-financing, lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and term loans, as well as other specialized loans, including asset financing.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $39,330 activity. MINNIFIELD FRANKY bought $39,330 worth of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) on Thursday, August 15.