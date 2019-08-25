Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI) to pay $0.38 on Oct 1, 2019; Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF)’s Sentiment Is 1.33

Community Trust Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CTBI) is expected to pay $0.38 on Oct 1, 2019. (NASDAQ:CTBI) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.38 dividend. Community Trust Bancorp Inc’s current price of $38.13 translates into 1.00% yield. Community Trust Bancorp Inc’s dividend has Sep 15, 2019 as record date. Jul 24, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 4.51% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $38.13. About 33,896 shares traded or 18.13% up from the average. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) has declined 14.31% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CTBI News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Community Trust Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTBI); 30/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Declares Its Cash Dividend; 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Reports Record Earnings for the First Quarter 2018; 16/04/2018 Community Trust Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Average; 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp 1Q EPS 89c; 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $34.6 Millio; 18/04/2018 – COMMUNITY TRUST BANCORP 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 79C; 18/04/2018 – CTBI 1Q NIM TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT BASIS 3.65%, EST. 3.65%; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Mgmt Exits Community Trust Bancorp

Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.35, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 53 institutional investors started new and increased equity positions, while 40 reduced and sold their positions in Ypf Sociedad Anonima. The institutional investors in our database now have: 99.31 million shares, up from 92.08 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Ypf Sociedad Anonima in top ten equity positions decreased from 4 to 3 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 17 Reduced: 23 Increased: 36 New Position: 17.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. shares while 26 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 10.03 million shares or 1.78% less from 10.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chicago Equity Prns Limited Com owns 13,560 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Federated Investors Pa reported 95 shares. Commercial Bank Of Mellon Corp invested in 116,778 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The accumulated 5,524 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Bessemer Group has 0.01% invested in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) for 42,500 shares. Moreover, Citigroup Incorporated has 0% invested in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement has 0% invested in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). Tower Cap Ltd Liability Com (Trc) invested in 0% or 19 shares. Sei Investments has 0% invested in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). 14,536 are owned by Bankshares Of America De. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mngmt Corporation invested in 6,500 shares. Captrust Financial Advisors accumulated 0% or 93 shares. Denali Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 68 shares. 14,861 are owned by Metropolitan Life Insur. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI).

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Community Trust Bank, Inc. that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company has market cap of $677.85 million. The firm accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts. It has a 10.38 P/E ratio. It also offers loan products, such as commercial and residential real estate loans; commercial, construction and development, mortgage, and personal loans, as well as consumer, and secured and unsecured loans; and lease-financing, lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and term loans, as well as other specialized loans, including asset financing.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $39,330 activity. $39,330 worth of stock was bought by MINNIFIELD FRANKY on Thursday, August 15.

YPF Sociedad Anonima, an energy company, operates in the gas and oil upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company has market cap of $3.78 billion. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas . It has a 3.08 P/E ratio. The firm is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

Gramercy Funds Management Llc holds 5.08% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima for 1.36 million shares. Knighthead Capital Management Llc owns 1.37 million shares or 3.55% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Brandes Investment Partners Lp has 2.82% invested in the company for 8.65 million shares. The United Kingdom-based Ashmore Group Plc has invested 1.95% in the stock. Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership, a California-based fund reported 58,700 shares.