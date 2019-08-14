Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI) to pay $0.38 on Oct 1, 2019; ARCELORMITTAL COMMON SHARES (AMSYF) Sellers Decreased By 26.34% Their Shorts

ARCELORMITTAL COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:AMSYF) had a decrease of 26.34% in short interest. AMSYF’s SI was 2.17 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 26.34% from 2.95 million shares previously. With 61,800 avg volume, 35 days are for ARCELORMITTAL COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:AMSYF)’s short sellers to cover AMSYF’s short positions. It closed at $13.4 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Community Trust Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CTBI) is expected to pay $0.38 on Oct 1, 2019. (NASDAQ:CTBI) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.38 dividend. Community Trust Bancorp Inc’s current price of $40.69 translates into 0.93% yield. Community Trust Bancorp Inc’s dividend has Sep 15, 2019 as record date. Jul 24, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $40.69. About 16,237 shares traded. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) has declined 14.31% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CTBI News: 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp 1Q EPS 89c; 18/04/2018 – COMMUNITY TRUST BANCORP 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 79C; 30/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $34.6 Millio; 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Reports Record Earnings for the First Quarter 2018; 16/04/2018 Community Trust Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Average; 18/04/2018 – CTBI 1Q NIM TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT BASIS 3.65%, EST. 3.65%; 19/04/2018 – DJ Community Trust Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTBI); 24/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Declares Its Cash Dividend; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Mgmt Exits Community Trust Bancorp

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company has market cap of $13.80 billion. It operates through NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining divisions. It has a 6.61 P/E ratio. The firm produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. shares while 26 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 10.03 million shares or 1.78% less from 10.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shoker Inv Counsel owns 66,624 shares. 4,123 were reported by Sg Americas Securities Lc. Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0% in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 13,872 shares or 0% of the stock. Legal & General Public Limited Com owns 5,956 shares. D E Shaw & Communications stated it has 8,126 shares. 1,643 were reported by Mcf Advsr Lc. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 9,454 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Swiss Fincl Bank owns 0% invested in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) for 29,090 shares. Renaissance Technologies accumulated 321,582 shares. International has 9,887 shares. State Street Corp accumulated 363,889 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo Mn invested in 44,129 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). Moreover, California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) for 24,990 shares.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Community Trust Bank, Inc. that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company has market cap of $723.35 million. The firm accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts. It has a 11.07 P/E ratio. It also offers loan products, such as commercial and residential real estate loans; commercial, construction and development, mortgage, and personal loans, as well as consumer, and secured and unsecured loans; and lease-financing, lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and term loans, as well as other specialized loans, including asset financing.