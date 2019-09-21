Community Trust & Investment Co Cut Position in Microsoft (MSFT) by $2.73 Million; As Visteon (VC) Market Value Rose, Springowl Associates Upped by $609,000 Its Stake

Springowl Associates Llc increased its stake in Visteon Corp (VC) by 80.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc bought 10,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 23,571 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38M, up from 13,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Visteon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $76.88. About 274,297 shares traded. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 42.86% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.86% the S&P500. Some Historical VC News: 15/05/2018 – Silvercrest Asset Management Group Buys 1.3% of Visteon; 15/05/2018 – Panagora Adds Aptiv, Exits Visteon, Cuts Kimberly-Clark: 13F; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 26/04/2018 – Visteon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – VISTEON CORP – QTR END ORDER BACKLOG INCREASED TO $20.1 BLN; 19/03/2018 – Visteon to Conduct 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 6 in Van Buren Township, Michigan; 10/04/2018 – Visteon’s SmartCore™ Cockpit Domain Controller Wins Automotive News PACE Award; 09/03/2018 – VISTEON IN $150M ACCELERATED SHR REPURCHASE PACT W/ BARCLAYS; 05/03/2018 Moody’s Upgrades Visteon’s Cfr Corporate Family Rating To Ba2, Outlook Is Stable; 14/05/2018 – Ajo, LP Exits Position in Visteon

Community Trust & Investment Co decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Trust & Investment Co sold 20,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 277,383 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.16M, down from 297,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04 million shares traded or 62.50% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/03/2018 – Green House Data Introduces Managed Azure Cloud Services; 26/03/2018 – Freudenberg IT (FIT) Wins IBM Top Strategic Service Provider Excellence Award; 16/05/2018 – Financial Post: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LIFE REINSURANCE BUSINESS HAS GROWN SUBSTANTIALLY, PARTICULARLY INTERNATIONALLY; 16/04/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Expert Nayamode Acquires Design Firm Bluewave Communications; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Microsoft Email Fight With New Law in Place; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft now describes the opportunity for its developers as being in 4 areas: Azure, Microsoft 365, Xbox Gaming, MS Dynamics 365. #MSBuild is about the first 2 – ! $MSFT; 22/03/2018 – Databricks Delivers Microsoft Azure Databricks Addressing Customer Demand; 20/04/2018 – Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google are among 10 U.S. tech companies snapping up foreign-worker visas; 16/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: WORKING ON UPDATES TO MAKE SKYPE MORE ACCESSIBLE

Community Trust & Investment Co, which manages about $812.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Etf (VNQ) by 25,348 shares to 112,576 shares, valued at $9.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 20,502 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,268 shares, and has risen its stake in Community Tr Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CTBI).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brookstone Capital Mngmt holds 21,889 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Grace & White holds 0.28% or 9,165 shares. Mcf Advsr Lc stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Great West Life Assurance Can, a Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 8.57 million shares. Curbstone Mgmt Corporation holds 1.5% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 42,505 shares. Shapiro Capital Ltd Liability Company reported 0% stake. Goelzer Investment Mgmt invested in 129,874 shares or 1.6% of the stock. First American Bank owns 2.07% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 225,576 shares. Northstar Grp reported 6,198 shares stake. Federated Investors Pa has invested 0.86% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fayerweather Charles owns 9,470 shares. 6,156 were reported by Karpus Management Inc. The Connecticut-based Armstrong Shaw Ct has invested 7.8% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Chatham Cap Gp Inc invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Greenleaf invested in 158,020 shares or 0.33% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold VC shares while 56 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 32.46 million shares or 4.29% more from 31.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Ocean Limited Company stated it has 0% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Eulav Asset Management accumulated 16,500 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Fifth Third Bank & Trust invested in 0% or 100 shares. Brinker Capital invested in 10,984 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt reported 308,738 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt Inc has 545,787 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. First Quadrant Lp Ca invested in 13,003 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems owns 58,394 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, State Street has 0% invested in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) for 949,867 shares. Moreover, First Tru Advsrs Lp has 0.01% invested in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) for 70,333 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Prudential Incorporated owns 0% invested in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) for 18,728 shares. Glenmede Na holds 2,735 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,350 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can invested in 6,548 shares.