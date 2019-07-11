Community Trust & Investment Co Has Lowered Position in Community Tr Bancorp (CTBI) by $1.80 Million as Market Value Declined; As Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Share Price Declined, Holder Korea Investment Has Trimmed by $2.31 Million Its Position

Korea Investment Corp decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 31.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Korea Investment Corp sold 27,479 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 59,019 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.96 million, down from 86,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Korea Investment Corp who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $84.08. About 3.09M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 27.90% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley As Chief Accounting Officer — MarketWatch; 26/03/2018 – LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY ATTEMPTING TO RESTART GASOLINE UNIT; 21/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 21/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Bayport Complex Receives Prestigious Safety Award; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – OVER PAST TWO MONTHS, U.S. MARKET HAS EXPERIENCED AN IMBALANCE BETWEEN ETHYLENE PRODUCTION AND CONSUMPTION; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – ACQUISITION BY LYONDELLBASELL IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley Chief Acctg Officer; 15/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL SAYS BENET, BUCHANAN ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 21/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Acquisition of A. Schulman Expected to Close in Second Half of 2018

Community Trust & Investment Co decreased its stake in Community Tr Bancorp Inc (CTBI) by 2.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Trust & Investment Co sold 43,957 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.74M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.40 million, down from 1.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co who had been investing in Community Tr Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $734.55M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $41.33. About 17,615 shares traded. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) has declined 16.12% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CTBI News: 24/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Declares Its Cash Dividend; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Mgmt Exits Community Trust Bancorp; 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $34.6 Millio; 19/04/2018 – DJ Community Trust Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTBI); 18/04/2018 – CTBI 1Q NIM TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT BASIS 3.65%, EST. 3.65%; 18/04/2018 – COMMUNITY TRUST BANCORP 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 79C; 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp 1Q EPS 89c; 30/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Reports Record Earnings for the First Quarter 2018; 16/04/2018 Community Trust Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Average

Community Trust & Investment Co, which manages about $811.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Utilities Select Sector Spdrr (XLU) by 132,519 shares to 197,972 shares, valued at $11.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold CTBI shares while 26 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 10.03 million shares or 1.78% less from 10.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa holds 10,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Prelude Cap Mgmt Lc owns 193 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested in 0% or 9,010 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt invested 0% in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt Corp owns 0% invested in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) for 6,500 shares. Shoker Inv Counsel accumulated 66,624 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Co holds 0.02% or 13,560 shares. Vanguard Gru stated it has 809,207 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners has invested 0% in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) for 92,885 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas stated it has 7,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Legal General Grp Pcl owns 5,956 shares. Professional Advisory accumulated 6,558 shares or 0.05% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 23,737 shares. Raymond James Associate accumulated 64,196 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 4.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.82 per share. CTBI’s profit will be $15.28 million for 12.01 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Tru Company Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 42,965 shares. Moors Cabot holds 0.19% or 34,700 shares. Tocqueville Asset Lp has 0.01% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 7,880 shares. Us Retail Bank De invested 0.07% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). 64,240 are held by Highland Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Suntrust Banks Inc stated it has 294,555 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Fernwood Invest Management Limited Liability Corp reported 0.36% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Bowling Portfolio Management Lc invested 0.27% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). First Manhattan, New York-based fund reported 721,112 shares. Intact Investment Mgmt Inc owns 11,100 shares. Pictet Asset Management owns 554,437 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Pggm Investments invested in 814,250 shares. Rbf invested in 0.2% or 20,000 shares. 4.06M are held by Amer Inc.

Analysts await LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $2.77 EPS, down 17.07% or $0.57 from last year’s $3.34 per share. LYB’s profit will be $987.19 million for 7.59 P/E if the $2.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by LyondellBasell Industries N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.77% EPS growth.

Korea Investment Corp, which manages about $22.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 109,100 shares to 276,649 shares, valued at $11.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 5,440 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,483 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).