Community Trust & Investment Co Has Lifted Its Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Holding by $548,340; As Loews Com (L) Market Valuation Rose, Reinhart Partners Raised by $368,433 Its Holding

Reinhart Partners Inc increased its stake in Loews Corp Com (L) by 2.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc bought 7,839 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 281,829 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.51M, up from 273,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Loews Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $54.84. About 830,048 shares traded. Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) has declined 0.08% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.51% the S&P500. Some Historical L News: 11/05/2018 – TAM Capital Management Responds to Loews’s Failure to Address Complaints of Unfair Dealing with Boardwalk LP Minority Unitholders; 08/05/2018 – LOEWS CORP L.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.0625/SHR; 13/03/2018 – JAMES S. TISCH REPORTS 5.1 PCT STAKE IN LOEWS CORP AS OF MARCH 8, 2018 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – TAM Capital Management Sends Open Letter To the Boards of Directors of Loews Corporation and Boardwalk Partners LP; 17/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Launches Sim-Stack™ – the Industry’s First Cybernetic BOP Service; 29/05/2018 – From London to Singapore, DigiValet Expands to Luxury Hotels in Major Cities Worldwide – U.S. Debut this Summer at the Loews/Un; 10/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Loews’ IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Negative; 30/04/2018 – LOEWS 1Q REV. $3.58B; 08/05/2018 – TAM CAPITAL SENDS OPEN LETTER TO LOEWS, BOARDWALK PARTNERS LP; 21/05/2018 – BOARDWALK PIPELINE HLDR BANDERA AGREES WITH TAM ABOUT LOEWS

Community Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) by 8.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Trust & Investment Co bought 7,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,395 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.19 million, up from 87,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.52B market cap company. It closed at $89.59 lastly. It is down 12.40% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange April Oil ADV Up 7%; 22/05/2018 – NYSE Parent Intercontinental Exchange Details Transition and Separation Agreement With NYSE Outgoing Leader Thomas Farley; 16/05/2018 – ICE Futures Europe Emissions Auction Result; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Total Energy Futures ADV Rose 3%; 18/04/2018 – ICE EXCHANGE ICE.N SAYS WILL LAUNCH THREE-MONTH FUTURES CONTRACT BASED ON BANK OF ENGLAND’S “SONIA” RATE ON JUNE 1; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Bank of England expects big Libor switch to start in earnest; 06/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC ICE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $81 FROM $80; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ BX REVOKES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 19/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Transition of Credit Default Swap Open Interest from CME Group to ICE Clear Credit; Launches CDX Clearing at ICE Clear Europe; 05/04/2018 – CSE TO BE ACQUIRED BY ICE: TERMS NOT DISCLOSED

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 selling transactions for $2.88 million activity. $479,495 worth of Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) shares were sold by TISCH ANDREW H. Shares for $479,463 were sold by TISCH JONATHAN M.

Reinhart Partners Inc, which manages about $4.85B and $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Universal Health (NYSE:UHS) by 54,360 shares to 128,808 shares, valued at $17.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gentex Corp Com (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 28,786 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,879 shares, and cut its stake in White Mtns Ins Grp Ltd Com (NYSE:WTM).

Community Trust & Investment Co, which manages about $811.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Worldpay Inc Com by 88,677 shares to 73,436 shares, valued at $8.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 5,022 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 358,303 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).