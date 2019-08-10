Community Trust & Investment Co Raised Holding in Tjx Cos (TJX); As Hcp (HCP) Shares Rose, Resolution Capital LTD Has Increased Position

Community Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc (TJX) by 99.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Trust & Investment Co bought 75,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 151,252 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.05M, up from 75,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $52.96. About 5.37 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 17/05/2018 – Home Furn News: TJX Lays Off Hundreds of Employees in IT Restructuring; 22/05/2018 – TJX same-store sales top estimates; 08/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Park Hotels & Resorts, Steel Dynamics, Tenet Healthcare, The TJX Companies, VeriSig; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of The TJX Companies, Inc. Investors (TJX); 04/04/2018 – TJX COS. PLANS FY19 SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM ABOUT $2.5B TO $3.0B; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $4.84 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES SAYS IS EXPECTING SUBSTANTIAL CASH BENEFIT FROM RECENT CHANGES IN U.S. FEDERAL TAX LAW; 12/03/2018 TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $85 TARGET PRICE; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMP STORE SALES INCREASED 3%

Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in Hcp Inc (HCP) by 16.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Resolution Capital Ltd bought 1.02 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.68% . The institutional investor held 7.36M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $230.51 million, up from 6.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd who had been investing in Hcp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $34.1. About 2.49 million shares traded. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 25.31% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 15/03/2018 – Fundamental Advisors Acquires Tandem Health Care Mezzanine Loan From HCP for $112 Million; 02/05/2018 – HCP NAMES LYDIA KENNARD & KENT GRIFFIN TO BOARD; 05/03/2018 – HCP INC – TRANSITIONS WILL BEGIN IN MARCH 2018 AND ARE EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY SEPTEMBER 2018; 16/03/2018 – HCP Inc. CEO Thomas M. Herzog 2017 Total Compensation $7.3M; 03/05/2018 – HCP SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.77 TO $1.83, EST. $1.79; 02/05/2018 – HCP Appoints Lydia Kennard and Kent Griffin to Its Bd of Directors; 15/03/2018 – Fundamental Advisors Acquires Tandem Health Care Mezzanine Loan; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, CO REAFFIRMING AFFO PER SHARE, FFO PER SHARE, NET INCOME PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc Backs 2018 Adjusted FFO $1.77-$1.83/Share; 02/05/2018 – HCP NAMES BRIAN CARTWRIGHT CHAIRMAN OF BOARD

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mercer Advisers has 0.04% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 1,000 shares. Ws Mgmt Lllp holds 1.36% or 422,254 shares. Intrust Bancorporation Na holds 18,283 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Pioneer Tru Bancorporation N A Or has 0.77% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Paragon Capital Mngmt Ltd Company holds 4.71% or 186,479 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Naples Global Advisors Ltd Liability Com has 0.07% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 5,384 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.2% stake. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 100,800 shares. Weybosset Rech & Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 4.67% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 149,357 shares. 1.86M were accumulated by Chevy Chase Tru Inc. Aperio Group Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1.75 million shares. Schwartz Counsel Inc reported 322,400 shares or 0.92% of all its holdings. Armstrong Henry H holds 46,050 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Rampart Investment Com Limited Com invested 0.6% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). First Financial In invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Community Trust & Investment Co, which manages about $811.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Worldpay Inc Com by 88,677 shares to 73,436 shares, valued at $8.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,096 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 339,191 shares, and cut its stake in Granite Construction Inc (NYSE:GVA).

Resolution Capital Ltd, which manages about $2.93B and $3.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Essex Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 34,451 shares to 480,943 shares, valued at $139.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR) by 110,985 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 645,994 shares, and cut its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold HCP shares while 137 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 438.78 million shares or 0.89% more from 434.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amf Pensionsforsakring owns 0.25% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) for 788,272 shares. 9,400 were reported by Prudential Public Ltd. 233,300 were accumulated by Buildings. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 56,431 shares. Moreover, Synovus has 0.01% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). New York State Teachers Retirement reported 656,749 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Jefferies Group Incorporated Ltd Llc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Dubuque Retail Bank And stated it has 2,183 shares. Moreover, Tudor Corporation Et Al has 0.01% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) for 7,468 shares. Mufg Americas owns 16,065 shares. 3.29M were reported by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas. Daiwa Secs Grp owns 4.69 million shares for 1.28% of their portfolio. State Street Corp holds 0.08% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) for 33.04 million shares. Zeke Capital Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 13,416 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Invesco reported 11.88 million shares stake.

