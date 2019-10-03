Community Trust & Investment Co Has Decreased Holding in Lowes Cos (LOW) by $315,000; As Gallagher Arthr J&Co (AJG) Stock Rose, Baldwin Brothers Has Lifted Position by $644,235

Community Trust & Investment Co decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 2.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Trust & Investment Co sold 3,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 115,080 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.61M, down from 118,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $106.29. About 495,888 shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – Pershing Square takes $1bn stake in Lowe’s; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S SAYS NIBLOCK PLANS TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT, CEO; 16/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to become primary water treatment brand at Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: KEEPING INTEREST RATES LOW PROMOTES CONFIDENCE; 10/04/2018 – SpillFix 2-in-1 All Purpose Absorbent and Sweeping Compound Now at Lowe’s; 17/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Expands Beta Strategies Team with Hire of Alistair Lowe; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: TRUMP TARIFF PROPOSAL COULD TURN BADLY IF ESCALATES; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Synchrony’s 2018-1 card ABS; 22/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – MARVIN ELLISON CURRENTLY SERVES AS CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF J. C. PENNEY COMPANY, INC; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC –

Baldwin Brothers Inc increased its stake in Gallagher Arthr J&Co (AJG) by 37.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc bought 7,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% . The institutional investor held 26,980 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.36M, up from 19,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Gallagher Arthr J&Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $86.3. About 17,524 shares traded. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 27.12% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 09/05/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS RISK SERVICES (NW); 29/03/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires McGregor & Associates; 12/04/2018 – Premiership Rugby and Gallagher Announce Multi-Year Title Sponsor Partnership; 01/05/2018 – Arthur J Gallagher & Co 1Q EPS $1.26; 09/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER – ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF CHESTER, ENGLAND-BASED RISK SERVICES (NW) LTD; 08/04/2018 – Chicago Cubs and Gallagher Announce “Gallagher Way”; 10/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire Pronto Insurance; 09/05/2018 – Investment News: Bill Kline out as head of Gallagher’s $55 billion retirement-plan aggregator; 29/03/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS MCGREGOR & ASSOCIATES; 12/03/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Palmer Atlantic Insurance Ltd

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 27 investors sold AJG shares while 164 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 147.24 million shares or 1.82% more from 144.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans holds 0.07% or 264,599 shares. Moreover, Cibc Corporation has 0.03% invested in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) for 47,994 shares. Shelton Cap Mngmt holds 0.17% or 33,774 shares. Bancorporation Of Hawaii reported 3,592 shares. Sun Life Fincl Incorporated invested in 149 shares or 0% of the stock. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Co invested 0% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Gideon Capital Advsrs holds 4,253 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Welch Gru Llc holds 3.25% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) for 347,532 shares. Cornerstone has invested 0% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Moreover, Texas Capital Bancshares Tx has 0.64% invested in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) for 4,359 shares. Court Place Limited Liability Co holds 0.09% or 2,700 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Commercial Bank owns 239,625 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Westwood Holding Group has invested 0.78% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 962,918 shares. Jackson Wealth Mgmt Limited Company has 34,715 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio.

Baldwin Brothers Inc, which manages about $939.93 million and $678.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 21,155 shares to 111,029 shares, valued at $12.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 418 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,605 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rdl Financial Inc has invested 1.31% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Btc Cap Mgmt owns 37,014 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Fort Point Capital Prtn Limited Liability Co reported 2,231 shares stake. Arete Wealth Advsr Llc stated it has 0.55% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). North Star Asset Management holds 115,170 shares or 0.91% of its portfolio. Mai Mgmt reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Kings Point Mngmt holds 2,054 shares. Schroder Inv Management Group Inc invested in 32,003 shares. 40,164 are owned by Valicenti Advisory Svcs. Lincluden stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Co holds 0.07% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 93,653 shares. 150,986 are owned by Texas Permanent School Fund. Kentucky Retirement has 0.32% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Crawford Investment Counsel reported 11,855 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 65,677 shares.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. Shares for $23,725 were bought by WARDELL LISA W. Frieson Donald bought $200,342 worth of stock or 2,030 shares.

Community Trust & Investment Co, which manages about $812.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 55,533 shares to 149,928 shares, valued at $12.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 5,919 shares in the quarter, for a total of 250,646 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).