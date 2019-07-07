Community Trust & Investment Co Raised Its Holding in Tjx Cos (TJX) by $4.00 Million; As Dollar Gen New (DG) Market Valuation Declined, Dynamic Advisors Solutions Decreased Stake by $493,374

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 67.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc sold 4,146 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,005 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239,000, down from 6,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $139.95. About 1.32 million shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 25.95% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.95 TO $6.15; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off; 21/05/2018 – Dollar General Launches the Summer of Exclusivity; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASES SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZATION BY $1.0 BLN; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $107; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Anticipates a FY18 Cash Benefit of $300M as a Result of The U.S. Tax Act; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures of $725M-$800M; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES FY EPS $5.95 TO $6.15, EST. $5.66; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Community Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc (TJX) by 99.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Trust & Investment Co bought 75,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 151,252 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.05M, up from 75,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $54.43. About 4.09 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: TJX SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 87C TO 89C; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $0.96; 04/04/2018 – TJX Cos Raises Dividend to 39c; 19/04/2018 – DJ TJX Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TJX); 22/05/2018 – Bargain-hungry shoppers help; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES SAYS IS EXPECTING SUBSTANTIAL CASH BENEFIT FROM RECENT CHANGES IN U.S. FEDERAL TAX LAW; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 EPS $4.75-EPS $4.83; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 04/04/2018 – TJX COS. PLANS FY19 SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM ABOUT $2.5B TO $3.0B; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES TJX.N CFO – MODELING SECOND QUARTER CONSOLIDATED SALES OF ABOUT $9 BILLION – CONF CALL

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc, which manages about $530.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Ast Infl Lkd Opp & I (WIW) by 31,130 shares to 75,154 shares, valued at $806,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 49,397 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,024 shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.57 EPS, up 3.29% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.52 per share. DG’s profit will be $405.56M for 22.29 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.08% EPS growth.

Community Trust & Investment Co, which manages about $811.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,096 shares to 339,191 shares, valued at $34.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Granite Construction Inc (NYSE:GVA) by 86,509 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 214,264 shares, and cut its stake in Community Tr Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CTBI).

