Community Trust & Investment Co Has Lifted Cvs Health (CVS) Position by $4.92 Million as Share Price Declined; As Dollar Gen New (DG) Market Valuation Declined, Chase Investment Counsel Has Upped Stake

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 20.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought 5,939 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 35,198 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.20 million, up from 29,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $140.13. About 1.41 million shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 25.95% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 07/03/2018 Dollar General: Director David B. Rickard to Retire; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Expects FY18 Same-Store Sales Growth in the Mid-2% Range; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES FY EPS $5.95 TO $6.15, EST. $5.66; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Costs Outpace Revenue Increase — Earnings Review; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – 2018 SAME-STORE SALES GROWTH ESTIMATED TO BE IN MID-TWO PERCENT RANGE; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General To Give Up To 8 Weeks Parental Leave And Adoption Assistance Benefit — MarketWatch; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $106 FROM $101; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL REPORTS PAID PARENTAL LEAVE & ADOPTION ASSISTANC; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Net Sales to Increase 9%; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Looking for improvement in job growth nationwide as well as business at Costco

Community Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 61.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Trust & Investment Co bought 92,908 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 244,727 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.20M, up from 151,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.47% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $57.85. About 28.06 million shares traded or 188.19% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $9.06 million activity. Shares for $233,080 were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 1. MERLO LARRY J had sold 166,368 shares worth $10.73M on Friday, February 1. 9,600 shares were bought by DORMAN DAVID W, worth $506,016. BROWN C DAVID II also bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Monday, March 11.

Community Trust & Investment Co, which manages about $811.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Granite Construction Inc (NYSE:GVA) by 86,509 shares to 214,264 shares, valued at $9.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worldpay Inc Com by 88,677 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,436 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4.

