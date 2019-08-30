Community Trust & Investment Co Boosted Position in Intercontinental Exchange (ICE); As Cvs Health (Call) (CVS) Share Price Declined, Holder Pointstate Capital LP Cut by $996,400 Its Position

Pointstate Capital Lp decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (Call) (CVS) by 27.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp sold 18,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.70M, down from 68,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $60.41. About 131,301 shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Community Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) by 8.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Trust & Investment Co bought 7,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 94,395 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.19 million, up from 87,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $93.31. About 24,823 shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 18/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces June 1 Launch of ICE Three Month SONIA Futures; 06/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC ICE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $81 FROM $80; 19/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Transition of Credit Default Swap Open Interest from CME Group to ICE Clear Credit; Launche; 02/04/2018 – Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Names Stacey Cunningham as New President of NYSE Group; 18/04/2018 – BOE OFFICIAL SAYS JURY STILL OUT ON SWITCH OF LEGACY CONTRACTS BASED ON LIBOR TO SONIA; 03/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE APRIL OIL ADV UP 7% Y/Y; 07/05/2018 – NYSE AMERICAN EQUITIES HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST CHX; ROUTING SUSPENDED 9:41:39 ET; 27/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Marketing and Communications Leadership as Kelly Loeffler Prepares to Depart at the End of; 04/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – IN QTR, TOTAL ENERGY FUTURES ADV UP 3% Y/Y

Community Trust & Investment Co, which manages about $811.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Granite Construction Inc (NYSE:GVA) by 86,509 shares to 214,264 shares, valued at $9.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 8,237 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,492 shares, and cut its stake in Worldpay Inc Com.

Pointstate Capital Lp, which manages about $10.76B and $5.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 64,500 shares to 943,900 shares, valued at $16.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 195,183 shares in the quarter, for a total of 419,533 shares, and has risen its stake in Intelsat S A (NYSE:I).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.25 million activity. $101,821 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO. DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 8. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $531,800 was made by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11.