Community Trust & Investment Co Upped Its Holding in Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) by $548,340; As Coca (KO) Stock Value Rose, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Raised by $1.48 Million Its Holding

Community Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) by 8.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Trust & Investment Co bought 7,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 94,395 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.19M, up from 87,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $90.42. About 2.60M shares traded or 21.87% up from the average. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 05/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Sees No Material Financial Impact From Deal; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ BX REVOKES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Revenues of $1.2 billion, +5% y/y and GAAP Diluted EPS of $0.79;; 04/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – IN QTR, TOTAL FUTURES ADV UP 4% Y/Y; 07/03/2018 – ICE, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 04/04/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S. – THE 3 CENTS LIMIT IS EFFECTIVE START OF TRADING THURSDAY, APRIL 5; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Adj EPS 90c; 03/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE APRIL BRENT ADV UP 5% Y/Y; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Names John Tuttle Chief Operating Officer of NYSE Group; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Net $464M

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co increased its stake in Coca (KO) by 9.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co bought 32,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 375,632 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.60 million, up from 343,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $52.33. About 11.85 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Diet Coke revamp adds flavour to Coca-Cola results; 02/04/2018 – KO US: Recommends Shareholders Reject Mini Tender Offer By TRC; 26/04/2018 – It’s Back to Cola Wars in Pepsi Versus Coca-Cola Marketing Blitz; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS ON TRACK TO DELIVER FULL YEAR TARGETS; 20/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AS CCOLA.IS – WITHIN NEXT THREE YEARS, TOTAL INVESTMENT OF $250 MLN IN PAKISTAN HAS BEEN PLANNED; 10/04/2018 – Correction: Fitch Downgrades Coca-Cola Amatil to ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola attributes its strong first-quarter earnings to bold bets it has taken; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.10, REV VIEW $31.57 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – WORLD OF COCA-COLA WILL REMAIN CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA TO REFRANCHISE COCA-COLA REFRESHMENTS CANADA

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, which manages about $12.77B and $14.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 5,071 shares to 38,315 shares, valued at $3.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 7,603 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 151,688 shares, and cut its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Tru Corp reported 0.6% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Diversified Co holds 1.31% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 572,029 shares. Scott Selber owns 7,378 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association invested in 3.43 million shares or 0.41% of the stock. Gillespie Robinson Grimm invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Roundview Cap Limited Com owns 45,081 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Foyston Gordon Payne has 93,720 shares. Hartline Investment Corporation holds 0.1% or 8,568 shares. 6.83M were accumulated by Pnc Ser Grp Inc. Winslow Evans Crocker has 0.34% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 25,712 shares. Associated Banc holds 0.58% or 216,254 shares. Trustco Financial Bank N Y holds 3.28% or 62,223 shares in its portfolio. Smith Moore And Company has 37,251 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Headinvest Ltd Liability has 0.06% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 4,675 shares. Chilton Management Lc reported 252,879 shares or 1.05% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jump Trading Ltd Liability accumulated 42,372 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.06% or 59,717 shares. Gulf Intll National Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd owns 133,578 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Reilly Fincl Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 6 shares. Cornerstone Advisors reported 0.01% stake. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 0.13% stake. Amica Mutual Ins Company invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). 1832 Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 3,206 shares. First Manhattan accumulated 365,918 shares. 22,616 were accumulated by Cohen Lawrence B. Lazard Asset Limited Company owns 12.80 million shares or 1.6% of their US portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership invested in 0.04% or 226,629 shares. Sumitomo Life invested in 16,480 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Pggm Investments owns 134,629 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Cohen And Steers stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Community Trust & Investment Co, which manages about $811.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 5,022 shares to 358,303 shares, valued at $22.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 8,237 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,492 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).