Community Trust & Investment Co Holding in Community Tr Bancorp (CTBI) Has Cut as Stock Value Rose; Arvest Trust Company Position in Phillips 66 (PSX) Boosted by $1.08 Million as Stock Price Rose

Community Trust & Investment Co decreased its stake in Community Tr Bancorp Inc (CTBI) by 2.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Trust & Investment Co sold 43,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.17% . The institutional investor held 1.74 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.40M, down from 1.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co who had been investing in Community Tr Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $710.38M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.87% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $39.97. About 28,173 shares traded or 11.88% up from the average. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) has declined 14.31% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CTBI News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Community Trust Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTBI); 30/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – COMMUNITY TRUST BANCORP 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 79C; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Mgmt Exits Community Trust Bancorp; 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Reports Record Earnings for the First Quarter 2018; 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $34.6 Millio; 18/04/2018 – CTBI 1Q NIM TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT BASIS 3.65%, EST. 3.65%; 24/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Declares Its Cash Dividend; 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp 1Q EPS 89c; 16/04/2018 Community Trust Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Average

Arvest Trust Company increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 36.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arvest Trust Company bought 11,409 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 42,865 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.08M, up from 31,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arvest Trust Company who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.90% or $3.88 during the last trading session, reaching $95.64. About 2.87M shares traded or 3.51% up from the average. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 07/03/2018 PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $110; 23/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS BORGER MAINTENANCE CRIMPING FUEL OUTPUT; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS THERE’S NEED FOR NEW PERMIAN PIPELINE CAPACITY; 17/05/2018 – Andeavor, Concho Resources and Phillips 66 are among the top performers across 16 similar three-month oil price environments, according to hedge fund analytics tool Kensho; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – EARNINGS REFLECT BENEFIT OF DIVERSIFIED PORTFOLIO, AND ARE ALSO SEEING POSITIVE, ONGOING IMPACTS FROM U.S. TAX REFORM; 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY TO COMPLETE UNIT RESTARTS NEXT WEEK; 12/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery completes work on gasoline units; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES DCP MIDSTREAM, LP’S PROPOSED PREFERRED UNITS B1; 19/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6 Years

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.

Arvest Trust Company, which manages about $1.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA) by 2,662 shares to 15,131 shares, valued at $3.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 94,717 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 143,246 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVW).

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Storm threat closes Phillips 66 Louisiana refinery – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Things to Watch When Kinder Morgan Reports Its Q2 Results – The Motley Fool” published on July 15, 2019, Fool.com published: “5 Top MLP Stocks to Buy Now – The Motley Fool” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Phillips 66: Why It Should Be In Your Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Phillips 66 Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancshares Of Montreal Can has invested 0.06% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Spears Abacus Ltd Com stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Kansas-based Meritage Port has invested 0.33% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). 945 were reported by Advsr Limited Limited Liability Corp. Moreover, Tradewinds Cap Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Mason Street Advisors invested 0.12% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). The Missouri-based Acropolis Invest Management Lc has invested 0.07% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Putnam Fl Inv Management has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Bangor Fincl Bank holds 0.31% or 17,387 shares. Atwood And Palmer owns 563 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Becker Capital Management, a Oregon-based fund reported 61,096 shares. Natixis LP holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 136,846 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel invested in 0.02% or 5,337 shares. Vident Advisory Limited Liability holds 7,207 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Cwm Limited Liability accumulated 11,435 shares.

Community Trust & Investment Co, which manages about $811.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 75,489 shares to 151,252 shares, valued at $8.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold CTBI shares while 26 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 10.03 million shares or 1.78% less from 10.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal State Bank Of Canada reported 0% in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). Dimensional Fund Lp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). Northern Tru Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 547,616 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 35,293 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Gru accumulated 0% or 809,207 shares. 17,806 are held by First Trust Advsrs Lp. Zacks Inv reported 0.01% stake. Aqr Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). Moreover, Axa has 0% invested in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) for 10,600 shares. State Street Corp accumulated 363,889 shares or 0% of the stock. Us State Bank De, a Minnesota-based fund reported 655 shares. Central Bank & Trust And reported 7,257 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). Metropolitan Life Insurance owns 14,861 shares.