Community Trust & Investment Co Position in Tjx Cos (TJX) Upped by $4.00 Million as Stock Rose; Amg Funds Stake in Amerigas Partners LP (APU) Trimmed by $323,580

Amg Funds Llc decreased its stake in Amerigas Partners LP (APU) by 47.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg Funds Llc sold 10,786 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.05% . The institutional investor held 12,152 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $375,000, down from 22,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg Funds Llc who had been investing in Amerigas Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $31.22. About 1.05 million shares traded or 26.13% up from the average. AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) has declined 21.25% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical APU News: 23/04/2018 – DJ AmeriGas Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APU); 23/04/2018 – AmeriGas Propane Announces Quarterly Distribution; 02/05/2018 – APU SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $625 TO $645, SAW ABOUT $550.0M; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER’S FY GUIDANCE UPDATE IN PRESENTATION SLIDES; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q Rev $1.04B; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms AmeriGas Partners, LP at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q EPS $1.44; 02/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNERS 2Q ADJ NET $222.7M, EST. $236.3M; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER SEES FY ADJ. EPS $2.70-$2.80, EST. $2.64; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners Lowers Adj EBITDA FY Guidance to Range of $625M to $645M

Community Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc (TJX) by 99.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Trust & Investment Co bought 75,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 151,252 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.05M, up from 75,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $56.79. About 4.29M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold APU shares while 46 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 20.36 million shares or 2.08% less from 20.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Finance Advsrs has 4,779 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Johnson Counsel invested 0.01% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Goldman Sachs Group holds 0.01% or 1.47M shares. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). The Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards & has invested 0% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Amg Funds Ltd Liability Co invested in 12,152 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Cushing Asset Mngmt LP stated it has 0.03% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Alpha Cubed Invs Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) for 10,041 shares. Nelson Roberts Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Com, California-based fund reported 745 shares. Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 59,679 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Glenmede Tru Na owns 32,950 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Interstate Bankshares holds 0.01% or 1,850 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Company holds 0% or 44,611 shares in its portfolio. Valley National Advisers has invested 0.05% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Williams Jones Associate Limited Liability Corporation holds 45,650 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Corp has 0.47% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 92,857 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Lc accumulated 5,205 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Tarbox Family Office reported 522 shares. Verition Fund Management Lc owns 31,545 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Liability Company holds 5.51M shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Zeke Cap Ltd Llc stated it has 21,897 shares. 158,323 were accumulated by Paloma Ptnrs Management. Forte Capital Lc Adv owns 105,348 shares for 2.02% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 347,959 shares. Cobblestone Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Co owns 0.87% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 174,856 shares. King Wealth, a New York-based fund reported 4,612 shares. Southeast Asset has invested 0.14% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Moreover, Cleararc Capital has 0.3% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 30,020 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd invested in 182,891 shares. West Oak Capital Limited Liability Company stated it has 400 shares.