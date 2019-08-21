Community Tr Bancorp (CTBI) Stock Price Rose While Shoker Investment Counsel Boosted by $2.25 Million Its Stake; Soroban Capital Partners LP Has Trimmed Its Holding in Norfolk Southern (NSC) by $165.96 Million as Share Price Declined

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Community Tr Bancorp Inc (CTBI) by 469.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc bought 54,928 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.17% . The institutional investor held 66,624 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74M, up from 11,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Community Tr Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $704.51M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $39.63. About 36,900 shares traded or 32.20% up from the average. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) has declined 14.31% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CTBI News: 24/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Declares Its Cash Dividend; 18/04/2018 – COMMUNITY TRUST BANCORP 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 79C; 30/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $34.6 Millio; 18/04/2018 – CTBI 1Q NIM TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT BASIS 3.65%, EST. 3.65%; 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp 1Q EPS 89c; 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Reports Record Earnings for the First Quarter 2018; 16/04/2018 Community Trust Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Average; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Mgmt Exits Community Trust Bancorp; 19/04/2018 – DJ Community Trust Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTBI)

Soroban Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 32.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp sold 892,232 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The hedge fund held 1.82M shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $339.42M, down from 2.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $171.82. About 1.01 million shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $39,330 activity.

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $166.13 million and $135.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,662 shares to 5,189 shares, valued at $1.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold CTBI shares while 26 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 10.03 million shares or 1.78% less from 10.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) for 42,000 shares. Bluecrest Mngmt holds 0.01% or 5,663 shares in its portfolio. Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Company stated it has 38,428 shares. Northern Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). Ameritas Investment Prns holds 1,316 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Paloma Partners Management has 11,627 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund has 94,100 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). Invesco holds 0% or 35,965 shares. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon accumulated 116,778 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0% in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) or 23,737 shares. Zacks Investment holds 0.01% or 16,658 shares in its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Group Inc has invested 0% in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). Renaissance Tech Lc invested in 0.01% or 321,582 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% of its portfolio in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) for 23,287 shares.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $100,546 activity.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.01 million for 15.56 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

