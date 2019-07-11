Community Tr Bancorp (CTBI) Share Price Declined While Community Trust & Investment Co Cut Its Position by $1.80 Million; As Costco Whsl New (COST) Share Price Rose, Autus Asset Management Lowered Its Position

Community Trust & Investment Co decreased its stake in Community Tr Bancorp Inc (CTBI) by 2.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Trust & Investment Co sold 43,957 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.74 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.40 million, down from 1.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co who had been investing in Community Tr Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $734.19M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $41.31. About 2,935 shares traded. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) has declined 16.12% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CTBI News: 16/04/2018 Community Trust Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Average; 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp 1Q EPS 89c; 18/04/2018 – COMMUNITY TRUST BANCORP 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 79C; 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Reports Record Earnings for the First Quarter 2018; 24/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Declares Its Cash Dividend; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Mgmt Exits Community Trust Bancorp; 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $34.6 Millio; 19/04/2018 – DJ Community Trust Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTBI); 30/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – CTBI 1Q NIM TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT BASIS 3.65%, EST. 3.65%

Autus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 3.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc sold 1,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,765 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.05M, down from 51,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $5.03 during the last trading session, reaching $276.45. About 1.02M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.5%, EST. UP 6.2%; 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco Division; 07/03/2018 – Costco Sees Growth in Same-Store, E-Commerce Sales — Earnings Review; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there is no deal; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q REV. $33.00B, EST. $32.75B; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Looking for improvement in job growth nationwide as well as business at Costco; 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Announces an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO BEGINS ANALYST CALL; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – TOTAL CARDHOLDERS AT 92.2 MILLION AT THE END OF THE QUARTER, UP FROM 91.5 MILLION 12 WEEKS EARLIER. – CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – Costco Raises Quarter Dividend to 57c Vs. 50c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold CTBI shares while 26 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 10.03 million shares or 1.78% less from 10.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). Prudential Finance owns 170,862 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated holds 0% or 7,700 shares in its portfolio. Bluecrest Capital Ltd reported 5,663 shares. Swiss Savings Bank holds 0% or 29,090 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw And owns 8,126 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Meeder Asset Inc invested in 1,066 shares or 0% of the stock. Federated Pa invested in 95 shares. Zacks Mgmt reported 0.01% in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt holds 31,707 shares. Raymond James & Assocs invested 0% of its portfolio in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 190,470 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 273,679 were reported by Jpmorgan Chase. Mcf Advisors Ltd stated it has 1,643 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo Mn has 0% invested in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI).

Community Trust & Investment Co, which manages about $811.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 75,489 shares to 151,252 shares, valued at $8.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Community Trust Bancorp: Running Stuck In Place – Seeking Alpha” on October 08, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Franklin H. Farris, Jr. To Its Board of Directors – Business Wire” published on February 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ameris (ABCB) Completes Hamilton State Bancshares Merger – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2018. More interesting news about Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI) Presents At Raymond James U.S. Bank Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “7 Worst-Performing Bank Stocks of 2018 (So Far) – The Motley Fool” with publication date: March 08, 2018.

Analysts await Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 4.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.82 per share. CTBI’s profit will be $15.28 million for 12.01 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.38% EPS growth.

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84M and $606.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 499 shares to 9,937 shares, valued at $11.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 5,335 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,987 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Tsingshan, partners face cost hike at Indonesia battery chemicals plant – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “New Survey Doesn’t Bode Well for Slack – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is AGDCX a Strong Bond Fund Right Now? – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports June Sales Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Emerald Health Therapeutics’ Joint Venture Achieves Its Full Annualized Production Run-Rate – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 27.32 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,235 are owned by Kj Harrison & Prtn Incorporated. Mitchell Capital Mngmt reported 1.07% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Huntington Retail Bank has invested 0.88% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Moreover, Ims Capital Mgmt has 0.23% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Dana Invest Advsr Incorporated accumulated 0.02% or 2,015 shares. Profit Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 1.14% or 6,140 shares. Indiana-based 1St Source Bank has invested 0.2% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Nelson Roberts Invest Advsr Limited Liability Company accumulated 55,243 shares or 3.34% of the stock. Motco has invested 0.6% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Marco Ltd invested in 2.67% or 59,488 shares. Beck Mack And Oliver Limited Liability Company holds 11,965 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Alley Company Llc accumulated 1.47% or 20,710 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invested in 824,436 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi, Michigan-based fund reported 13,305 shares. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group Ltd has invested 0.25% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).