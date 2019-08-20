Community Tr Bancorp (CTBI) Position Has Increased by Shoker Investment Counsel Inc; Griffin Asset Management Has Lowered Oaktree Capital Group (OAK) Position by $364,511

Griffin Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Oaktree Capital Group Llc (OAK) by 24.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc sold 7,439 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 23,245 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15 million, down from 30,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Oaktree Capital Group Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $51.96. About 340,817 shares traded. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 20.76% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.76% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 27/04/2018 – OAKTREE CAPITAL GROUP LLC OAK.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 10/05/2018 – CORRECTION: FITCH SEES TO RATE OAKTREE’S PFD ISSUANCE ‘; 10/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital CEO Jay Wintrob Speaks at BBG Invest Event: LIVE; 23/04/2018 – DISTRESSED DAYBOOK: A Week for Oaktree, FTI, Madoff and Fyre; 24/04/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Sends Letter to Ranger Board of Directors Regarding Strategic Review; 26/04/2018 – OAKTREE CAPITAL GROUP LLC – QTRLY GAAP NET INCOME $0.78 PER UNIT; 03/05/2018 – Oaktree’s Wintrob Says Watch and Wait as Peers Convert to C-Corp; 29/05/2018 – TruAmerica and Oaktree Buy Apartment Properties in the Southwest; 12/03/2018 – OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. REPORTS 18.5 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN DITECH HOLDING CORP AS OF FEB 28, 2018 – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Oaktree Sends Letter to Ranger Board of Directors Regarding Strategic Review

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Community Tr Bancorp Inc (CTBI) by 469.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc bought 54,928 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.17% . The institutional investor held 66,624 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74M, up from 11,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Community Tr Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $704.51 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $39.63. About 36,900 shares traded or 33.40% up from the average. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) has declined 14.31% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.31% the S&P500.

Griffin Asset Management Inc, which manages about $394.93 million and $707.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 3,597 shares to 9,238 shares, valued at $1.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) by 6,341 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,682 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Analysts await Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, down 12.82% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.78 per share. OAK’s profit will be $108.54 million for 19.10 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Oaktree Capital Group, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.30% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold OAK shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 46.74 million shares or 9.09% more from 42.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Two Sigma Secs Limited Company holds 0% or 11,225 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) Corporation reported 75,000 shares. Moreover, Highland Cap Management Limited Partnership has 0.2% invested in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) for 63,342 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada holds 0% or 31,954 shares. Omers Administration holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) for 167,900 shares. Optimum Invest Advisors holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) for 400 shares. Needham Management Lc reported 70,000 shares. Jane Street Lc accumulated 11,772 shares. Ariel Invests Ltd Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 783,793 shares. Polar Asset Mngmt Ptnrs has 0.03% invested in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) for 25,000 shares. Jefferies holds 0.02% or 43,600 shares in its portfolio. Global Endowment Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 0.07% invested in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) for 10,000 shares. Moreover, Greenwich Inv Management Incorporated has 0.25% invested in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) for 4,775 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0.03% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Brookfield Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 259,013 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold CTBI shares while 26 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 10.03 million shares or 1.78% less from 10.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corporation invested in 363,889 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 81,375 shares. Ameriprise Financial invested in 0% or 193,019 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag invested 0% in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). Citigroup invested 0% of its portfolio in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). Bankshares Of Montreal Can invested 0% in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). Shoker Inv Counsel holds 66,624 shares or 2.02% of its portfolio. Pnc Fincl Serv Gp Inc accumulated 0% or 18 shares. Sei has 0% invested in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). 17,806 are held by First Tru Advsr Ltd Partnership. The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0% in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). Chatham Group Inc Inc holds 0.06% or 5,325 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James And Associates accumulated 64,196 shares. The Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards & Co Inc has invested 0% in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI).

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $166.13 million and $135.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,662 shares to 5,189 shares, valued at $1.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.