Community Tr Bancorp (CTBI) Market Valuation Rose While Community Trust & Investment Co Decreased Holding; As Ameren (AEE) Shares Rose, Beach Investment Management Has Cut Its Position

Community Trust & Investment Co decreased its stake in Community Tr Bancorp Inc (CTBI) by 2.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Trust & Investment Co sold 43,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.17% . The institutional investor held 1.74M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.40 million, down from 1.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co who had been investing in Community Tr Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $684.60M market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $38.51. About 20,863 shares traded. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) has declined 14.31% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CTBI News: 16/04/2018 Community Trust Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Average; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Mgmt Exits Community Trust Bancorp; 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Reports Record Earnings for the First Quarter 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Community Trust Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTBI); 24/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Declares Its Cash Dividend; 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $34.6 Millio; 18/04/2018 – COMMUNITY TRUST BANCORP 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 79C; 18/04/2018 – CTBI 1Q NIM TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT BASIS 3.65%, EST. 3.65%; 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp 1Q EPS 89c; 30/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Beach Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Ameren Corp (AEE) by 45.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Management Llc sold 13,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.78% . The institutional investor held 16,420 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, down from 29,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ameren Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.29B market cap company. It closed at $78.49 lastly. It is down 23.23% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 21/05/2018 – Ameren Missouri Planning Largest Wind Farm in the State; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN CORP – GUIDANCE RANGE FOR 2018 AFFIRMED AT $2.95 TO $3.15 PER DILUTED SHARE; 21/05/2018 – Ameren Unit to Acquire, After Construction, a 400-Megawatt Wind Farm in Northeast Missouri; 09/05/2018 – Ameren 1Q EPS 62c; 16/05/2018 – Ameren Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM BOOSTED BSX, EBAY, PXD, AEE, KSS IN 1Q: 13F; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN 1Q OPER REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.55B (2 EST.); 27/03/2018 – Ameren Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – AMEREN CORP – IVEY’S ELECTION INCREASES SIZE OF AMEREN BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM 11 MEMBERS TO 12; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN TARGETS 5-7% COMPOUND ANNUAL EPS GROWTH 2017-2022:SLIDES

Analysts await Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.45 earnings per share, down 3.33% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.5 per share. AEE’s profit will be $356.41M for 13.53 P/E if the $1.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Ameren Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 101.39% EPS growth.

Analysts await Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, down 7.69% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.91 per share. CTBI’s profit will be $14.93 million for 11.46 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual earnings per share reported by Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.45% negative EPS growth.

