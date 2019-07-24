Community Tr Bancorp (CTBI) Market Valuation Declined While Community Trust & Investment Co Lowered Stake; As Compass Minerals International (CMP) Market Value Rose, Exchange Capital Management Boosted Holding

Exchange Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Compass Minerals International Inc (CMP) by 113.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc bought 16,257 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,588 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, up from 14,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Compass Minerals International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.93B market cap company. The stock increased 2.96% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $57.04. About 150,498 shares traded. Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has declined 20.78% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CMP News: 10/04/2018 – Compass Minerals Reports First-Qtr Snow-Event Data; 15/05/2018 – M&G Investment Management Buys 2.2% of Compass Minerals; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL – IMPLEMENTED CONTINGENCY OPERATING PROCEDURES & EXPECTS TO OPERATE MINE AT OR NEAR PLANNED OPERATING RATES FOR 2018; 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals 1Q EPS 37c; 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 10/04/2018 – Compass Minerals: Increased Snow Activity Pushes Salt Sales Volumes Above Prior Yr Results; 27/04/2018 – STATEMENT FROM COMPASS MINERALS GODERICH MINE REGARDING UNIFOR LOCAL 16-0 STRIKE; 27/04/2018 – Compass Minerals at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 27/04/2018 – Compass Minerals Announces Labor Strike at Goderich, Ontario, Salt Mine; 16/04/2018 – Compass Minerals to Host Conference Call to Discuss First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Community Trust & Investment Co decreased its stake in Community Tr Bancorp Inc (CTBI) by 2.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Trust & Investment Co sold 43,957 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.74M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.40M, down from 1.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co who had been investing in Community Tr Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $741.13M market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $41.7. About 19,013 shares traded. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) has declined 16.12% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.55% the S&P500.

Community Trust & Investment Co, which manages about $811.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 75,489 shares to 151,252 shares, valued at $8.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold CTBI shares while 26 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 10.03 million shares or 1.78% less from 10.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs accumulated 1,316 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Llc holds 0.01% in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) or 35,212 shares. Aqr Cap Lc holds 0% or 60,938 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gp holds 15,925 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). Strs Ohio accumulated 16,900 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0.02% or 186,018 shares in its portfolio. Professional Advisory Svcs has 0.05% invested in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) for 6,558 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Com has invested 0% in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). 1.19 million are owned by Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp. Vanguard accumulated 809,207 shares. Raymond James & Associates reported 0% of its portfolio in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). 1.24M were accumulated by Blackrock. Chicago Equity Prns Limited Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) for 13,560 shares. Us Bank De owns 655 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold CMP shares while 54 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 30.31 million shares or 2.80% less from 31.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Grp Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Proshare Advisors Lc invested in 0.06% or 188,710 shares. 7,223 are held by Cap City Trust Communications Fl. Retail Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% or 197,715 shares. Guggenheim holds 61,581 shares. Moreover, Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) for 5,237 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 1,429 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability invested 0.05% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Oxbow Advisors Llc has 0.03% invested in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Assetmark invested in 313 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) for 85,684 shares. Global Endowment Mngmt Lp stated it has 0.6% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has 0% invested in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Frontier Capital Management Com Limited Co holds 212,773 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 1.11M are held by Van Eck Assocs Corporation.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $370,167 activity. 700 shares valued at $36,547 were bought by WALKER LORI A on Monday, May 13. 2,000 Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) shares with value of $104,400 were bought by Fischer Valdemar L. Shares for $53,510 were bought by Reece Joseph E on Friday, May 10. Standen James D. bought 692 shares worth $36,019.