Community Tr Bancorp (CTBI) Holding Maintained by Shoker Investment Counsel Inc; Tarbox Group Trimmed Stake in Realty Income (O) by $420,334

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Community Tr Bancorp Inc (CTBI) by 469.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc bought 54,928 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 66,624 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74M, up from 11,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Community Tr Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $729.57M market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $41.05. About 23,418 shares traded or 0.91% up from the average. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) has declined 16.12% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CTBI News: 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Mgmt Exits Community Trust Bancorp; 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Reports Record Earnings for the First Quarter 2018; 18/04/2018 – COMMUNITY TRUST BANCORP 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 79C; 30/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $34.6 Millio; 24/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Declares Its Cash Dividend; 16/04/2018 Community Trust Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Average; 18/04/2018 – CTBI 1Q NIM TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT BASIS 3.65%, EST. 3.65%; 19/04/2018 – DJ Community Trust Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTBI); 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp 1Q EPS 89c

Tarbox Group Inc decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tarbox Group Inc sold 5,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 129,970 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.56 million, down from 135,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tarbox Group Inc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $70.11. About 869,069 shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 31.24% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.81% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $3.11 TO $3.19; 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 M of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $3.14 TO $3.20; 13/03/2018 – REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR, EST. 21.95C; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 AFFO/SHR; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME 1Q FFO/SHR 79C, EST. 78C; 27/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Realty Income Corp $500m 7Y +125; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Camden Property; 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 Million Of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 18/05/2018 – Realty Income Declares Dividend of 21.95c

Analysts await Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 1.25% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.8 per share. O’s profit will be $256.32M for 21.64 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Realty Income Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.22% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 37 investors sold O shares while 174 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 215.58 million shares or 0.89% less from 217.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Securities Gp Inc has invested 1.35% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Deutsche Natl Bank Ag stated it has 0.11% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Kentucky Retirement Insurance Trust Fund invested 0.1% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Leavell Mngmt reported 0.03% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Zimmer Partners Lp invested in 1.00 million shares. Two Sigma Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Farmers & Merchants Invests Inc invested in 0.42% or 84,489 shares. Glenview Retail Bank Trust Dept invested in 0.12% or 3,850 shares. Csat Investment Advisory LP has invested 0.01% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 120,590 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Nomura Holding holds 0.01% or 43,949 shares. Somerset Co reported 456 shares stake. Signalpoint Asset Llc reported 6,846 shares. Tortoise Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 816 shares. Murphy Capital Mgmt has 3,075 shares.

More notable recent Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Realty Income’s 3.7% Yield: Despite New International Forage, It’s Worth Considering – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “102â¿áµˆ Common Stock Monthly Dividend Increase Declared By Realty Income – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Expected Dividend Increases In July 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on July 07, 2019. More interesting news about Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Vereit: $10 Is Finally In Sight – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Realty Income To Report Second Quarter 2019 Operating Results – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

More notable recent Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: CTRP, TSLA – Nasdaq” on March 07, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Reports Record Earnings for the Second Quarter 2019 – Business Wire” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is MeetMe (MEET) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.