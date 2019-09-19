Community Tr Bancorp (CTBI) Holding Held by Community Trust & Investment Co; Boston Private Finl Holding (BPFH) Holder Panagora Asset Management Raised Stake by $1.16 Million

Community Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Community Tr Bancorp Inc (CTBI) by 0.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Trust & Investment Co bought 13,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.17% . The institutional investor held 1.75 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $74.11 million, up from 1.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co who had been investing in Community Tr Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $757.66M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $42.62. About 950 shares traded. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) has declined 14.31% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CTBI News: 18/04/2018 – COMMUNITY TRUST BANCORP 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 79C; 24/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Declares Its Cash Dividend; 16/04/2018 Community Trust Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Average; 30/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp 1Q EPS 89c; 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $34.6 Millio; 19/04/2018 – DJ Community Trust Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTBI); 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Mgmt Exits Community Trust Bancorp; 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Reports Record Earnings for the First Quarter 2018; 18/04/2018 – CTBI 1Q NIM TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT BASIS 3.65%, EST. 3.65%

Panagora Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Boston Private Finl Holding (BPFH) by 97.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc bought 97,057 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.70% . The institutional investor held 196,451 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.37M, up from 99,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Boston Private Finl Holding for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $998.44M market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.9. About 11,416 shares traded. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) has declined 20.14% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.14% the S&P500. Some Historical BPFH News: 21/05/2018 – Boston Private Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ Boston Private Financial Holdings , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BPFH); 22/03/2018 Boston Private Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Anchor Capital Advisors Regains Majority Ownership from Boston Private; 15/05/2018 – Boston Private Wealth Promotes Tom Anderson To Chief Operating Officer And Shannon Saccocia To Chief Investment Officer; 15/05/2018 – MOVES-Boston Private Wealth names Anderson as COO, Saccocia CIO; 09/04/2018 – Boston Private Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – BOSTON PRIVATE WEALTH PROMOTES TOM ANDERSON TO COO & SHANNON SA; 15/05/2018 – BOSTON PRIVATE WEALTH PROMOTES TOM ANDERSON TO COO & SHANNON; 26/03/2018 – Boston Private Announces Partnership with Team IMPACT

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.47 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.79 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 8 investors sold CTBI shares while 24 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 9.86 million shares or 1.65% less from 10.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 0% invested in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) for 9,010 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Liability accumulated 13,560 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Voya Inv Mgmt Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). Charles Schwab Management Inc holds 94,524 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) for 33,892 shares. Moreover, Dimensional Fund LP has 0.02% invested in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) for 1.20M shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0% or 9,283 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 0.02% invested in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) for 186,018 shares. Shoker Counsel Inc reported 1.94% in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). 808,922 are owned by Vanguard Gp. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 11,381 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon stated it has 116,841 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Renaissance Techs Lc reported 330,782 shares. Systematic Financial Mgmt LP stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). The New York-based Blackrock has invested 0% in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI).

Community Trust & Investment Co, which manages about $812.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc Com by 1,358 shares to 56,086 shares, valued at $16.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,289 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 217,379 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $39,330 activity.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $112,840 activity. On Tuesday, August 27 LARSON GLORIA C bought $72,826 worth of Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) or 7,226 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 13 investors sold BPFH shares while 38 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 70.64 million shares or 0.63% less from 71.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal Bancorp Of Canada has invested 0% in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH). Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.01% invested in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH). Swiss Bancshares stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH). Moreover, Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.01% invested in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) for 241,007 shares. Cornercap Counsel Inc holds 88,795 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Ftb Advisors Inc reported 0% stake. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 36,711 shares. Group stated it has 62,284 shares. Northeast Mngmt owns 406,739 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Sector Pension Inv Board owns 184,852 shares. 285,849 were accumulated by Retail Bank Of America Corp De. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 0% of its portfolio in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH). Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) for 961,372 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 58,253 shares or 0% of the stock. State Street Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) for 2.92 million shares.

Panagora Asset Management Inc, which manages about $37.15 billion and $22.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Washington Federal Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 507,088 shares to 580,182 shares, valued at $20.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wabco Holdings Inc (NYSE:WBC) by 142,797 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,991 shares, and cut its stake in Evercore Inc (NYSE:EVR).

