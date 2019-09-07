Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (CHCT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) and Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the REIT – Healthcare Facilities. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated 38 15.78 N/A 0.22 183.44 Universal Health Realty Income Trust 84 17.06 N/A 1.37 67.27

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated and Universal Health Realty Income Trust. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated. The company that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Universal Health Realty Income Trust, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated and Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated 0.00% 1.5% 0.9% Universal Health Realty Income Trust 0.00% 12% 5%

Volatility and Risk

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is 27.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.73 beta. Competitively, Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s 19.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.81 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated and Universal Health Realty Income Trust.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated 0 1 1 2.50 Universal Health Realty Income Trust 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is $39, with potential downside of -8.75%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 91.82% of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated shares are held by institutional investors while 65.3% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% are Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Universal Health Realty Income Trust has 1.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated -0.32% 4.05% 13.23% 26.82% 38.91% 42.53% Universal Health Realty Income Trust 1.59% 8.81% 14.81% 34.87% 40.19% 50.17%

For the past year Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has weaker performance than Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Summary

Universal Health Realty Income Trust beats Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated on 8 of the 10 factors.